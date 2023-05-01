Halle Berry and Her Stylist Hilariously Struggle to Put On Boots 'Literally' Made for Her: Watch

"Your elbow is in my hoo-ha," Berry told her stylist, Lindsay Flores, in the funny Instagram video

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 1, 2023 01:09 PM
Halle Berry nd Her Stylist Hilariously Struggle to Get Into a Pair of Boots ‘Literally’ Made for Her
Photo: Halle Berry Instagram

Halle Berry needs a few extra hands.

The superstar actress and her stylist, Lindsay Flores, couldn't contain their laughter as they tried to fit custom boots on Berry's feet to little success as she showed off on Instagram on Sunday to her 8.4 million followers.

In the hilarious clip, Berry and Flores are trying to finish getting the first of Berry's knee-high, multi-colored, pointy-toed custom Dolce & Gabbana boots on as someone off camera says, "She's not even in them," and Berry slams her foot on the ground to try and get her foot in snug.

Afterward, the Catwoman star jokingly says she will "beat [Flores'] ass" if there is a zipper on the boot that they didn't see, before Flores comments, "They were literally made for you," to which Berry sassily responded, "Well literally they are not — if they were literally made for me they would fit me."

After some giggles and a brief bev break for Berry, Flores grabs a bottle of lotion and says, "Let's oil up this foot," taking a sock off of her and rubbing some lotion to get the foot to go down easier.

After Flores greased her up, she put the boot on Berry and accidentally elbowed her — hard. "Your elbow is in my hoo-ha," Berry says with a laugh while curled over her stylist as she tried to pull up the shoe. She even gave Flores a few spanks of motivation as they laughed on top of each other.

With the boots semi-installed on Berry's feet, she stands up and does a few more stomps before admitting she's not in them. Flores offers her some hilarious advice to her client and friend: "You got the Oscar; act like you're in the boots!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The video finishes with Berry limping around in her half-on shoes and giving Flores a few more spanks before they give up the fight. She captioned the video, "Bad and Booshy back at it! 😂 @iamlindsayflores," a throwback to the first time the duo had a laugh attack as they struggled to get clothes on.

In March, the actress posted another video where, even with the help of Flores, she couldn't get her fly zipped up!

The two clearly found the situation comical as Berry kept repeating, "Zip this sh-- bitch! Zip it, bitch! Zip it!" while the two — and Berry's boyfriend, Van Hunt, who is recording — laugh. At one point, they're all unable to move because of how hard they were laughing.

Berry also showed off her editing skills in the video, clipping together popular memes and videos in between big moments in the video, like a clip from Spongebob Squarepants that says, "5 hours later..."

After many proclamations of "ow," "my skin," and "Are you guys ready?" Berry and Flores made some progress — despite asking for more help from the room and getting none.

After plenty of finessing, the two were able to get Berry's zipper where it needed to be. Berry celebrated with a glass of wine.

Related Articles
halle berry instagram
Halle Berry Shares a Hilarious Video of Her Stylist Struggling to Zip Her Into Her Pants: Watch!
met gala style
The Wildest Looks from Past Met Galas
Shaquille O'Neal attends HBO Premiere For Four-Part Documentary "SHAQ" at Illuminarium on November 14, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Teen Needing Size 23 Shoes Gets Help from Shaquille O'Neal: 'I Was So Shocked'
Best Comfortable Dress Shoes of 2023
The 9 Best Men's Dress Shoes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
halle berry oscars bts
Halle Berry Was Set on Her Oscars 2023 Hairstyle Before She Even Chose Her Dress
Ashley Graham Laughs After Splitting Her Pants Doing Somersaults on Her Couch
Ashley Graham Laughs After Splitting Her Pants Doing Somersaults on Her Couch – See the Mishap!
Jennifer Lopez And Revolve Celebrate The Launch Of The JLo Jennifer Lopez For Revolve Collection In Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez Puts on a Leggy Display in Eye-Catching Cobalt Blue Gown for 'The Mother' Press Day 
a pair of men's flip flops
The 12 Best Flip Flops for Men of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Halle Berry and Van Hunt attend the 27th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at Dolby Terrace at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Halle Berry and Van Hunt's Relationship Timeline
A pair of the best flip flops for women on a beach blanket at the beach.
13 Best Flip Flops for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Chopra Jonas Wedding, New Delhi, India - 04 Dec 2018
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding: A Look Back at Their Lavish Multi-Day Celebration
Celine Dion, Law Roach, Zendaya
Law Roach's Best Styling Moments: From Zendaya to Céline Dion
Kristen McMenamy walks the runway during the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show as part of the Paris Haute Couture Week on January 25, 2023
Watch Supermodel Kristen McMenamy Throw Off Her Heels After Falling on Valentino Runway
The Best Chelsea Boots
The Best Chelsea Boots of 2023, According to Fashion Experts and Celebrity Stylists
Vanessa Hudgens, KNOW Beauty
Vanessa Hudgens Says She 'Looked to Mother Nature' for Inspiration to Relaunch Her Beauty Brand
wearing dark gray slippers
The 9 Best Slippers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed