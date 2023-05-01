Halle Berry and Her Stylist Hilariously Struggle to Put On Boots 'Literally' Made for Her: Watch

Halle Berry needs a few extra hands.

The superstar actress and her stylist, Lindsay Flores, couldn't contain their laughter as they tried to fit custom boots on Berry's feet to little success as she showed off on Instagram on Sunday to her 8.4 million followers.

In the hilarious clip, Berry and Flores are trying to finish getting the first of Berry's knee-high, multi-colored, pointy-toed custom Dolce & Gabbana boots on as someone off camera says, "She's not even in them," and Berry slams her foot on the ground to try and get her foot in snug.

Afterward, the Catwoman star jokingly says she will "beat [Flores'] ass" if there is a zipper on the boot that they didn't see, before Flores comments, "They were literally made for you," to which Berry sassily responded, "Well literally they are not — if they were literally made for me they would fit me."

After some giggles and a brief bev break for Berry, Flores grabs a bottle of lotion and says, "Let's oil up this foot," taking a sock off of her and rubbing some lotion to get the foot to go down easier.

After Flores greased her up, she put the boot on Berry and accidentally elbowed her — hard. "Your elbow is in my hoo-ha," Berry says with a laugh while curled over her stylist as she tried to pull up the shoe. She even gave Flores a few spanks of motivation as they laughed on top of each other.

With the boots semi-installed on Berry's feet, she stands up and does a few more stomps before admitting she's not in them. Flores offers her some hilarious advice to her client and friend: "You got the Oscar; act like you're in the boots!"

The video finishes with Berry limping around in her half-on shoes and giving Flores a few more spanks before they give up the fight. She captioned the video, "Bad and Booshy back at it! 😂 @iamlindsayflores," a throwback to the first time the duo had a laugh attack as they struggled to get clothes on.

In March, the actress posted another video where, even with the help of Flores, she couldn't get her fly zipped up!

The two clearly found the situation comical as Berry kept repeating, "Zip this sh-- bitch! Zip it, bitch! Zip it!" while the two — and Berry's boyfriend, Van Hunt, who is recording — laugh. At one point, they're all unable to move because of how hard they were laughing.

Berry also showed off her editing skills in the video, clipping together popular memes and videos in between big moments in the video, like a clip from Spongebob Squarepants that says, "5 hours later..."

After many proclamations of "ow," "my skin," and "Are you guys ready?" Berry and Flores made some progress — despite asking for more help from the room and getting none.

After plenty of finessing, the two were able to get Berry's zipper where it needed to be. Berry celebrated with a glass of wine.