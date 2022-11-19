Halle Berry Shows Off Stylish New Razor Haircut: 'How It Started vs How It's Going' 

Halle Berry shows she isn't afraid to take her hair to the next level.

The Oscar winner, 56, unveiled a new razor haircut in an Instagram video not long after being spotted out in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Van Hunt, 52.

She shared an up-close look at the intricate details of her new cut for her eight million followers, captioning it, "How it started vs how it's going ⭐️"

In the video, Berry shows off the front of her hairstyle with sharp blonde bangs across her face saying, "this is how the haircut started," then quickly turns to expose the side of her head, revealing a zigzag buzz cut design. "And this is how it's going," the star continues with a smile, also thanking her stylist.

Many stars complimented Berry on her new look including television host Tamron Hall who commented, "Damnnnnnnnnn." Actress Selma Blair praised the look, saying, "Oh yes. ♥️," and actor Arsenio Hall simply said, "Bang! 🔥"

Berry alluded to the new edgy look earlier in the day, rocking a black shirt with the phrase "Love More," grunge-esque jeans with a paint-splattered style and black platformed boots as she spent time with Hunt.

The couple were photographed shopping in a Los Angeles furniture store and were also seen holding hands and looking happy while they walked through the streets of the city.

BACKGRID

The John Wick actress has been experimenting with her hair over the past few months. In August, she sported purple curly locks during a UFC Fight Night date with Hunt.

She posted the look on Instagram with a caption that read, "I know I look like I'm doing nothing, but my hair is quite busy."

For the 2022 Critics Choice awards in March, she cropped her hair and dyed it platinum, drawing comparisons to her X-Men character Storm. She paired the hairdo with a sleek black velvet Dolce & Gabbana suit and white corset.

Berry has recently been dedicating time to her children, 14-year-old Nahla Ariela and 9-year-old Maceo, as well as spending time with her partner Hunt, whom she linked up with during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Berry famously called Hunt "the love of my life" during an acceptance speech for her career achievement award at last year's 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Because I failed so many times, I now know what [love] really looks like," she said. "And so my partner is here tonight, Van, and you have supported me."

Hunt for his part shared a sweet birthday message on Instagram for Berry in August.

"Hi, baby," the musician wrote. "it's [your] bday, and against [your] wishes I am screaming it to the mountaintops and celebrating with the world the wonderful, loving, funny, and life-giving force you are. (H)appy (B)irthday, boo. I love you with everything I got."