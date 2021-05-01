On Sunday, Halle Berry set social media buzzing when she arrived at the 93rd annual Academy Awards with a blunt bob and baby bangs

Halle Berry Shows Off Long Hairstyle After Her Viral 'Oscar Bob': 'Love You Guys and Your Memes'

Halle Berry is having some fun with her hair!

On Friday, the actress, 54, made a joke about the now-viral hair transformation she debuted at the recent 93rd annual Academy Awards while sharing a selfie of a new hairstyle on Twitter and Instagram.

In the picture, Berry is seen with flowing brunette tresses with blonde highlights as she smiles in front of a lush, green backdrop.

"Oscar bob..." she wrote in the caption, before adding, "just kidding 😂."

The Oscar winner added in another tweet, "love you guys and your memes. xx"

Fans previously flooded social media with a barrage of memes and reactions when Berry arrived to the Oscars red carpet on Sunday rocking a Dolce & Gabbana mauve-toned strapless gown and blunt bob with baby bangs.

One person even posted a short clip on Twitter of a man wearing a wig that resembles Berry's bob with the caption, "halle berry tonight."

The tweet has since garnered more 50,000 likes — and a reply from Berry herself.

Earlier this week, the star responded to post by retweeting alongside weary and laughing emojis.

Prior to Sunday's appearance at the Oscars, Berry last presented at the prestigious awards show in 2017, when she wore a sparkling, one-shoulder Atelier Versace gown with her hair in natural curls.