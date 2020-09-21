Halle Berry Posts Sexy Swimsuit Shot Revealing Her Butt Tattoo: 'Back at the Beach'

The 54-year-old actress dared to bare in her latest social media post

Halle Berry has a butt tattoo (surprise!) — and it just made a very rare appearance.

On Sunday, the 54-year-old actress posted an Instagram photo of herself strolling down the beach in a backless one-piece swimsuit, holding a wide-brimmed straw hat and putting her risqué body art on full-display.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Back at the beach. 🌊” she cleverly captioned the snap.

"Oh my goodness 😭" Mindy Kaling commented. A second social media user joked, "That’s a berry nice view."

"I hate to see you go... but ❤️ love to watch you leave 😁" someone else added.

Berry posted a photo wearing the same belted swimsuit in July, but the ink is barely visible in the beachside snap.

The Catwoman star reportedly got the sunflower tattoo several years ago to cover up ex-husband David Justice's name, according to several media outlets that claim she opened up about the decision to Cosmo UK in the early 2000s (as recently reported by InStyle).

"I chose a sunflower because when darkness descends they close up to regenerate," she reporteldy said. "But I really wish I'd never had the tattoo in the first place. Clean, clear skin is always better."

In 2012, Berry graced the cover of InStyle, where she admitted, "Tattooing someone else's name on my body was a dumb thing to do," adding, "Now that tattoo is covered up with a bigger one, but if I had to do it again, I would never have gotten any!"

Last month, the star posted another sultry picture on Instagram, showing off her beautiful curls and toned arms while sitting topless on the floor.

Berry wore a pair of flowy white pants as she posed with her head turned away from the camera and her arms wrapped around herself.

The John Wick actress shared the intimate photo as a way to promote the importance of loving oneself — a practice she frequently advocates for on social media.

"Self-love is never selfish," Berry captioned the mindful shot.

Berry's words of wisdom came one day after she filed a petition to represent herself in the final steps of her ongoing divorce case with ex Olivier Martinez, in court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Berry and Martinez filed for divorce in October 2015 after two years of marriage.