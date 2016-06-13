Halle Berry Shows Just How Cool an Undercut Can Be

Once you chop, you can’t stop! Halle Berry has been quietly going shorter an inch at a time over the past few months, going from shoulder-skimming strands to a choppy near-pixie for an upcoming film.

But Berry didn’t stop there: She’s having more fun with her hair than ever, recently unveiling a lotus flower-shaped undercut buzzed into the back her head that proves that there are tons of ways to experiment with your locks beyond just a color or cut update.

Berry, 49, who was most recently seen in a tousled semi-bowl cut just last month, showed off a shaved scalp with a pretty pattern shorn into it.

“AND FOR MY NE✂️T TRICK…,” she captioned the reveal shot on Instagram on Sunday.

The elaborate etched cut was created by celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess.

Celebrities have been loving the undercut lately (fans include Kylie Jenner, Cara Delevingne and Rosamund Pike), but none of them have taken it to quite this level yet.

Which is why we tapped celebrity hairstylist and Mizani global artistic director Cesar Ramirez to find out just how difficult a designed undercut can be — and exactly how it’s done.

“This technique takes a lot of skill and talent. After buzzing the area a straight razor is used to etch out the pattern,” he told PeopleStyle. “A stencil can be used or the pattern can be drawn on the scalp with a eyeliner pencil to get a really clean outcome. We often do these styles at Dop Dop Salon in Soho NY.”

What do you think of the star’s buzzed do? Are you a fan? Share below!

Sarah Kinonen