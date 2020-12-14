Halle Berry Gives Sexy Shoutout to Her Boyfriend Van Hunt in Pantsless Instagram Photo

A source recently told PEOPLE that the couple's relationship has been getting "pretty serious"

Halle Berry's showing her man some love on social media.

The 54-year-old actress, who has been getting serious with new boyfriend Van Hunt, 50, slipped on one of the musician's tour merch T-shirts and a pair of underwear for a photo shared on Instagram.

"That time I was Saturday Swingin’ with my man @vanhunt ✨," Berry captioned the photo which showed her holding up a glass tumbler and giving a peek of her black underwear.

Fans were happy to see the actress' post. "Love and obsessed with all of this! So happy for you both @vanhunt ❤️," one person commented. Another fan said, "Love looks so good on you• ❣️."

A source recently told PEOPLE that Berry and Hunt have been seeing each other for "several months," and the musician has already met the actress' daughter Nahla, 12, and son Maceo, 7.

"They are spending a lot of time at Halle's Malibu house," said the insider. "She really seems to enjoy the quiet time. Van has met her kids, so it seems pretty serious."

A second source said that Berry and Hunt, who celebrated her birthday together in Las Vegas in August, "respect each other and have a great deal in common."

“Both are very successful and smart, and they seem to be in a mature relationship," the insider continued. "It seems like a really good match."

Berry appeared to have confirmed her relationship with Hunt in an Instagram post shared on Sept. 17. She wore the same T-shirt bearing the musician's name as she did over the weekend, and captioned the photo, "Now ya know... ♥️🦶🏽."

The actress filed for divorce from Maceo's dad Olivier Martinez in 2015, but the two have yet to reach an agreement. Berry has also been married to former MLB star David Justice and singer-songwriter Eric Benét.