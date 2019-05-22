Halle Berry Reveals Her Massive Back Tattoo Is Fake, Says It's Just a Test Drive

Halle Berry just admitted that her massive back tattoo — which sent the Internet into a frenzy when she revealed it on Instagram in March — is actually fake.

The 52-year-old actress made the confession during an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday where she made an appearance to promote her new action film with Keanu Reeves, John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum.

She was clearly amused when Corden, 40, pulled out the sexy Instagram shot, which shows Berry cooking breakfast wearing (almost) nothing. The topless photo showcases the actress’ perfectly toned back muscles and the elaborate body art: a curved vine that spans from the nape of her neck to her waist with leaves branching all the way down her back.

“Is this real and do you usually make eggs in sequins and no top,” Corden asked.

Berry hilariously responded: “The egg? That is a real egg.”

She later clarified that the new ink is temporary, “I am starting a new movie in a few months so I’m trying out different tattoos to see what will fit best for my character,” adding, “I’m discovering how long will they last, how much wear will I get out of one, so I know how much it’s all going to cost.”

The Catwoman star didn’t reveal which movie the creative experiment is linked to, but did say that we’ll be seeing plenty more temporary tattoos on her in the next few months. And she seems totally into the look. When Berry first posted the Instagram picture on March 4, she added a sassy caption, “Who says I’m not a mermaid?” The actress was facing away from the camera, but her body language oozed confidence — and for good reason! At 52, the actress (and former PEOPLE’s Most Beautiful cover girl) looks better than ever.

Aside from body art, Berry has also been playing around with new hairstyles recently. She opted for a cool undercut wave design at a screening of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. The shaved look was an unexpected addition to her messy knotted updo.