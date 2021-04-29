The actress arrived on the red carpet debuting a blunt new bob and baby bangs

Halle Berry Had the Best Response to a Joke About Her Hair at the 2021 Oscars

One person even posted a short clip on Twitter of a man wearing a wig that resembles Berry's new 'do with the caption, "halle berry tonight." The tweet garnered almost 50,000 likes — and a reply from the star herself, who retweeted it and added the weary and laughing emojis.

For her return to the Oscars, Berry donned a Dolce & Gabbana flowy mauve-toned strapless gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a large bow attached to the bodice. But it was her unexpected glam that really stole the show.

Hairstylist Sara Seward teased the chop on Instagram hours before the show, writing, "We came to play ... ✂️✂️✂️ @halleberry #oscars2021" alongside a photo of Berry's honey bronde locks on the floor.

The actress showed off her full look on Instagram the next day, sharing a slideshow of photos posing with her boyfriend Van Hunt, modeling her flowy gown and showing off the bob from every angle.

Berry last presented at the Oscars in 2017, with another truly show-stopping style moment. She wore a sheer, sparkling, one-shoulder Atelier Versace gown, but the cornerstone of her look was her natural curls. (In fact, Google searches for her name spiked 1,350 percent that year.)

The actress told Vogue at time, "The dress is glamorous with a sense of romance that made me feel feminine and fresh. With this look, I celebrate my natural hair by allowing it to be wild and free."

For many, the star's most memorable look is likely the Elie Saab gown worn to the 2002 Oscars. Berry arrived in the sweeping burgundy design featuring a sheer bodice with floral embroidery.

Halle berry