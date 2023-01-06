See Halle Berry Amp Up Her Rainy Day Outfit with Leather — and a Designer Handbag! 

Even the rain can't stop Halle Berry from putting her most fashionable foot forward.

The Moonfall actress, 56, shared a new outfit-of-the-day snapshot on Instagram, showing how she conquers gloomy days with a high-fashion ensemble.

Posing in a parking garage, the Oscar winner wears a beige poncho over a belted leather jumpsuit and pointed-toe heeled boots. She further shows that she means business by accessorizing with a Maison Margiela quilted handbag from the label's Grand Slam collection.

The pic also gives her followers a side-view of her new razor hairdo — a buzz cut with a side-parted platinum fringe. The Catwoman star debuted the look on Instagram in November after going bright lilac with her curly locks over the summer.

"rainy days and thursdays," Berry captioned the post.

Halle Berry/Instagram

The Emmy winner recently spent the holidays at home with her boyfriend, singer Van Hunt.

Wishing her followers a happy holiday, Berry shared a couple's selfie from their at-home celebrations. She smiles with "bed hair" and in cozy apparel while cuddling up to Hunt, who sports a black hoodie.

"With bed hair and hoodie … We wish you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday! 🤍 @vanhunt," she captioned the adorable photo.

Before the holidays Berry also revealed her new holiday tradition — an innovative take on the traditional Elf on the Shelf scenario.

Likely set up for her two children — 9-year-old Maceo Robert Martinez, whom she shares with ex Olivier Martinez, and 14-year-old Nahla Ariela Aubry, whom she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry — Berry snapped photos of four elf dolls playfully displayed around their house. She even placed one unlucky figurine in a pot of marshmallows with the stove turned on.

"Naughty again this year! 🤷🏽‍♀️," Berry captioned three festive photos.