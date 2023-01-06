See Halle Berry Amp Up Her Rainy Day Outfit with Leather — and a Designer Handbag! 

The actress beat the cloudy weather blues with a stylish outfit 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 6, 2023 04:54 PM
Halle Berry/Instagram
Photo: Halle Berry/Instagram

Even the rain can't stop Halle Berry from putting her most fashionable foot forward.

The Moonfall actress, 56, shared a new outfit-of-the-day snapshot on Instagram, showing how she conquers gloomy days with a high-fashion ensemble.

Posing in a parking garage, the Oscar winner wears a beige poncho over a belted leather jumpsuit and pointed-toe heeled boots. She further shows that she means business by accessorizing with a Maison Margiela quilted handbag from the label's Grand Slam collection.

The pic also gives her followers a side-view of her new razor hairdo — a buzz cut with a side-parted platinum fringe. The Catwoman star debuted the look on Instagram in November after going bright lilac with her curly locks over the summer.

"rainy days and thursdays," Berry captioned the post.

Halle Berry/Instagram
Halle Berry/Instagram

The Emmy winner recently spent the holidays at home with her boyfriend, singer Van Hunt.

Wishing her followers a happy holiday, Berry shared a couple's selfie from their at-home celebrations. She smiles with "bed hair" and in cozy apparel while cuddling up to Hunt, who sports a black hoodie.

"With bed hair and hoodie … We wish you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday! 🤍 @vanhunt," she captioned the adorable photo.

Before the holidays Berry also revealed her new holiday tradition — an innovative take on the traditional Elf on the Shelf scenario.

Likely set up for her two children — 9-year-old Maceo Robert Martinez, whom she shares with ex Olivier Martinez, and 14-year-old Nahla Ariela Aubry, whom she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry — Berry snapped photos of four elf dolls playfully displayed around their house. She even placed one unlucky figurine in a pot of marshmallows with the stove turned on.

"Naughty again this year! 🤷🏽‍♀️," Berry captioned three festive photos.

Related Articles
Halle Berry, winner of the #SeeHer Award, poses in the press room with Champagne Collet & OBC Wines as they celebrate the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Halle Berry Shares Photos of Hilarious Elf on the Shelf Setups: 'Naughty Again This Year'
Halle Berry and Van Hunt Christmas
Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt Celebrate Christmas 'with Bed Hair and Hoodie'
Halle Berry, winner of the #SeeHer Award, poses in the press room with Champagne Collet & OBC Wines as they celebrate the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Halle Berry Shows Off Stylish New Razor Haircut: 'How It Started vs How It's Going' 
Halle Berry and Van Hunt attend the 27th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at Dolby Terrace at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Halle Berry and Van Hunt's Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmkhxppr5gt/. Kelly Ripa /Instagram
Christmas 2022: See How the Stars Celebrated
Halle Berry
Halle Berry Honors Her 'Earth Angel' Daughter on Her 14th Birthday: 'Humbled by Your Presence'
Halle Berry Takes the Plunge in Daring, Skin-Baring Jumpsuit
Halle Berry Stuns in Skin-Baring Jumpsuit: 'Life Ain't Always Perfect But This Damn Jumpsuit Is'
Halle Berry and Van Hunt
Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute: 'Screaming It to the Mountaintops'
halle berry, van brunt
Halle Berry Celebrates Anniversary with Boyfriend Van Hunt: 'Happy Anniversary VanO'
Halle Berry
Halle Berry Wishes Boyfriend Van Hunt Happy Birthday in T-Shirt with His Name on It: 'Love You'
Critics Choice Couples
Halle Berry Says Boyfriend Van Hunt 'Lifts' Her 'Higher Than You Ever Thought You Could Go'
Halle Berry and Van Hunt
Halle Berry and Van Hunt Enjoy a Date Night at 2022 Critics Choice Awards
halle berry and van hunt
Halle Berry Talks Relationship with Van Hunt, Says Son Maceo, 8, 'Finally Sees Me Happy'
Kristin Cavallari
Celebs at Home: Kristin Cavallari Enjoys a Cozy Night of 'Red Wine and Cooking' and More!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Luna Thurman-Busson and Uma Thurman attend "Some Like It Hot" Broadway opening night at Shubert Theatre on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See
Halle Berry Pays Tribute to Her 5th Grade Teacher and 'Other Mothers' on Mother's Day. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdTZBpvrclQ/
Halle Berry Pays Tribute to Her 5th Grade Teacher and 'Other Mothers' on Mother's Day