Halle Berry Shares Empowering Message in Topless Instagram Post: 'Self-Love Is Never Selfish'

Halle Berry is sending her followers an inspiring message before heading into the weekend.

On Thursday, the Catwoman actress posted a sultry pic on Instagram, showing off her beautiful curls and toned arms while sitting topless on the floor.

Berry wore a pair of flowy white pants as she posed with her head turned away from the camera and her arms wrapped around herself.

The 54-year-old shared the intimate photo as a way to promote the importance of loving oneself — a practice she frequently advocates for on social media.

"Self-love is never selfish," Berry captioned the mindful shot.

Berry's famous followers were quick to comment on the post in support of the star and her empowering message.

"WOW," replied fellow Catwoman Zoë Kravitz, while MMA star Pearl Gonzalez wrote, "You’re so beautiful 😍 🙏🏽♥️."

"Wow and pow," Janelle Monáe responded.

"Love is all there is," commented actress Nadine Velazquez, while Kim Fields added, "Stunning quiet power & grace. ♥️👊🏼"

Berry's words of wisdom came one day after she filed a petition to represent herself in the final steps of her ongoing divorce case to ex Olivier Martinez, in court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Berry and Martinez filed for divorce in October 2015 after two years of marriage. The two met in 2010 on the set of Dark Tide and tied the knot in July 2013 at a rustic chateau in Martinez’s native France.

The actors share one son together, Maceo, 6.

The Berry has 12-year-old daughter Nahla, whom she shares with her ex Gabriel Aubry.