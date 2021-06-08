Halle Berry Stages a Sexy Beachside Photo Shoot in Bikini-Clad Snap

"If it requires a bikini, my answer is always yes please," the 54-year-old actress captioned her latest social media post

Halle Berry is ready for bikini season.

The actress, 54, posted an Instagram photo of herself laying on the beach in a printed two-piece with the caption, "if it requires a bikini, my answer is always yes please!"

Berry's impressive figure is on full-display in the picture, and her honey blonde highlights are flawlessly blowing in the wind (hello, summer beach hair!).

Taraji P. Henson, Jamie Foxx and Julianne Moore showed Berry some love in the comment section, while her fans and followers left plenty of fire emojis and heart eyes.

The Oscar-winner's post is just the latest in a string of stunning Instagram photos she's shared over the last few months.

Back in March, the actress donned a sheer Christian Siriano butterfly-embellished crop top and tulle ball skirt from the designer's pre-fall 2021 collection for a backyard photo shoot, proving she doesn't need a red carpet to make a major fashion statement. A few months later, Berry sizzled in an Abodi animal-print bodysuit and matching over-the-knee boots in fun fashion pics shared on Instagram.

halle berry Credit: halle berry/ instagram

And in May, the star garnered the same jaw-dropping reaction with a topless shot snapped from behind and appropriately captioned, "naked truth…"

"OH MY❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥" one person wrote in the comment section. A second Instagram user added, "okayyy 🔥❤️."

Along with serving looks on Instagram, the Catwoman actress also made a splash on the red carpet when she arrived at the 93rd annual Academy Awards in a Dolce & Gabbana flowy mauve-toned strapless gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a large bow attached to the bodice.

Halle Berry arrives at the Oscars Halle Berry | Credit: Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock

But it was her glam that really stole the show: The star debuted a blunt bob and baby bangs.