Halle Berry Loves a Makeup-Free Mirror Selfie, and Her Latest Is in Lingerie

The actress dropped the steamy pic on Instagram Thursday

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 28, 2023 07:29 PM
Halle Berry Posts Make-Up Free Selfie
Photo: Halle Berry/instagram

Halle Berry loves what she sees in the mirror.

The iconic actress treated her 8.4 million followers Thursday to a selfie showing off her all-natural glamour.

In the post, Berry, 56, is posed standing up close in front of a mirror. She is holding her iPhone with both hands as she tilts her head and smiles, showing off a dewy makeup-free face, damp blond and black hair, and multi-colored lingerie that she paired with nothing but gold hoop earrings.

She captioned the post, "Mirrors … the most honest friend out there. 🤍"

Fans in the comment section loved the glam-free selfie, as numerous users commented accolades such as "Mom is mothering😍😍😍," "A QUEENS REFLECTION," and "Natural beauty 😍."

This isn't the first time Berry has gone makeup-free on Instagram.

In March, the John Wick actress posted some steamy nude pictures to Instagram and Twitter, showing off not only her cosmetic-free complexion but also her post-shower figure.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the racy photos, Berry poses with her hands across her breasts while taking a couple of nude photos of herself, appearing to be fresh out of the shower, in the bathroom mirror.

"Hump day self-love 🤍," the Oscar-winning star captioned the sexy photo shoot.

After that, the star shared another nude photo, only this time from her balcony while drinking wine and enjoying the breeze and sunshine, with a large succulent by her feet and the rolling hills in the background of her Spanish-style home.

"I do what I wanna do. 💋 Happy Saturday," she captioned the photo.

Several stars were quick to comment on Berry's post, including Halle Bailey and Lena Waithe, who both weighed in with clapping hand emojis.

Halle Berry
Halle Berry/Twitter

Kelly Rowland also commented, "YES!!!!" while Jenna Dewan wrote, "Wow ! 👏🔥."

Her two nude photos came on the heels of a fully dressed, glamorous red carpet appearance at the 95th annual Oscars.

For the star-studded night, Berry turned heads in a Tamara Ralph Couture dress designed with a keyhole cutout and thigh-high slit, which she styled with gold platform heels.

The bohemian silhouette (which took 500 hours to make) was also sprinkled with the designer's signature appliquéd flowers that shimmered in a rose-gold metallic.

Related Articles
Paulina Porizkova Posts 'Shameless Thirst Trap' To Telling Heartfelt Story of Motherhood
Paulina Porizkova Posts 'Shameless Thirst Trap' with a Meaningful Message
Sofia Richie,Elliot Grainge
Sofia Richie Shares Photos of Honeymoon with Elliot Grainge Following Lavish Nuptials: 'Husband Trip'
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tie the knot in France!
Inside Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's Wedding: All the Details and Photos From Their Lavish Nuptials
Room to Read 2023 New York Gala
Freida Pinto Takes PEOPLE Inside Her Glam Night at the Room to Read Gala (Exclusive)
Katherine Heigl on Why Firefly Lane Clicked for Fans: 'It's Not Some Fairy Tale Version of Female Friendship'
Katherine Heigl Reveals the 'Firefly Lane' Costumes She Kept After Filming: 'Very Chic' (Exclusive)
Jaime King Models in Maja Hanson Fashion Show
Jaime King Candidly Reflects on Being a Model on Her Own at 13: 'I Was Terrified'
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals the Secret to Her Swimsuit Game: 'I Like a String Bikini' (Exclusive)
Florence Pugh Wears Sheer Valentino Gown After Becoming Brand Ambassador
Florence Pugh Turns the Red Carpet Into Her Personal Runway in an Ethereal Valentino Gown
Nicola-Peltz-Brooklyn-Beckham-Tout
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham Tease Their Upcoming Met Gala Looks: 'We're Very Excited' (Exclusive) 
Blake Lively attends as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store, The Landmark on April 27, 2023 in New York City.
Blake Lively Confirms She's Not Attending 2023 Met Gala: 'I Will Be Watching'
Zoe Saldana as Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction photographed at Studio Ruchon in Paris, France on April 15, 2023.
How Zoe Saldaña Morphed Into Iconic Movie Characters for PEOPLE's 2023 Beautiful Issue (Exclusive)
Matt James favorite products featuring Every Man Jack
7 Bodycare and Lifestyle Essentials 'Bachelor' Alum Matt James Can't Live Without 
The Cast of 'Selling Sunset' Goes Makeup-Free: See Their Pics! (Exclusive)
Kylie Jenner attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kylie Jenner Tells Family They Need to Address 'Beauty Standards' in New 'Kardashians' Trailer
Pamela Anderson Rocks Red Swimsuit for Frankies Bikinis collaboration — Just Like Her Iconic ‘Baywatch’ Suit!
Pamela Anderson Rocks Red Swimsuit for Frankies Bikinis Collab — Just Like Her Iconic 'Baywatch' Suit!
Florence Pugh attends the Valentino Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show
Florence Pugh Teases Her Met Gala Look as a New Brand Ambassador for Valentino: 'Big, but We Like Big'