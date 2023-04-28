Halle Berry Loves a Makeup-Free Mirror Selfie, and Her Latest Is in Lingerie

Halle Berry loves what she sees in the mirror.

The iconic actress treated her 8.4 million followers Thursday to a selfie showing off her all-natural glamour.

In the post, Berry, 56, is posed standing up close in front of a mirror. She is holding her iPhone with both hands as she tilts her head and smiles, showing off a dewy makeup-free face, damp blond and black hair, and multi-colored lingerie that she paired with nothing but gold hoop earrings.

She captioned the post, "Mirrors … the most honest friend out there. 🤍"

Fans in the comment section loved the glam-free selfie, as numerous users commented accolades such as "Mom is mothering😍😍😍," "A QUEENS REFLECTION," and "Natural beauty 😍."

This isn't the first time Berry has gone makeup-free on Instagram.

In March, the John Wick actress posted some steamy nude pictures to Instagram and Twitter, showing off not only her cosmetic-free complexion but also her post-shower figure.

In the racy photos, Berry poses with her hands across her breasts while taking a couple of nude photos of herself, appearing to be fresh out of the shower, in the bathroom mirror.

"Hump day self-love 🤍," the Oscar-winning star captioned the sexy photo shoot.

After that, the star shared another nude photo, only this time from her balcony while drinking wine and enjoying the breeze and sunshine, with a large succulent by her feet and the rolling hills in the background of her Spanish-style home.

"I do what I wanna do. 💋 Happy Saturday," she captioned the photo.

Several stars were quick to comment on Berry's post, including Halle Bailey and Lena Waithe, who both weighed in with clapping hand emojis.

Halle Berry/Twitter

Kelly Rowland also commented, "YES!!!!" while Jenna Dewan wrote, "Wow ! 👏🔥."

Her two nude photos came on the heels of a fully dressed, glamorous red carpet appearance at the 95th annual Oscars.

For the star-studded night, Berry turned heads in a Tamara Ralph Couture dress designed with a keyhole cutout and thigh-high slit, which she styled with gold platform heels.

The bohemian silhouette (which took 500 hours to make) was also sprinkled with the designer's signature appliquéd flowers that shimmered in a rose-gold metallic.