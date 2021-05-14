Halle Berry Shares the 'Naked Truth' in Sexy Topless Instagram Photo

The actress' signature honey blonde highlights and toned back muscles are on full display in the sultry snap

Halle Berry is continuing to heat up Instagram, and we're not mad about it.

Back in March, the actress, 54, donned a sheer Christian Siriano butterfly-embellished crop top and tulle ball skirt from the designer's pre-fall 2021 collection for a backyard photo shoot, proving she doesn't need a red carpet to make a major fashion statement. A few months later, Berry sizzled in an Abodi animal-print bodysuit and matching over-the-knee boots in fun fashion pics shared on Instagram.

And now, the star is garnering the same jaw-dropping reaction with her latest post: a topless shot snapped from behind and appropriately captioned, "naked truth…"

Halle Berry Instagram Credit: Halle Berry Instagram

"OH MY❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥" one person wrote in the comment section. A second Instagram user added, "okayyy 🔥❤️."

The Oscar winner also went braless during a recent campaign shoot for her lifestyle and wellness brand Re-spin.

In a behind-the-scenes video posted on Instagram Tuesday, Berry modeled cream-colored athleisure, including an unzipped hoodie with nothing underneath. "cooking up something fun..." she captioned the clip.

Along with serving looks on Instagram, the Catwoman actress also made a splash on the red carpet last month, arriving at the 93rd annual Academy Awards in a Dolce & Gabbana flowy mauve-toned strapless gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a large bow attached to the bodice.

But it was her glam that really stole the show: The star debuted a blunt bob and baby bangs.

The actress later made a joke about her viral hair transformation while sharing a selfie of new longer tresses on Twitter and Instagram.

In the picture, Berry is seen with flowing brunette waves with blonde highlights as she smiles in front of a lush, green backdrop.

"Oscar bob..." she wrote in the caption, before adding, "just kidding 😂."