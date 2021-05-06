Halle Berry Strikes a Sexy 'Fashion Stretch' Pose in Animal-Print Bodysuit and Matching Boots

"Hitting all the right spots..." the actress captioned her Instagram post

If you haven't already added Halle Berry to your hot girl summer mood board, now is the time.

Before we could even recover from her Academy Awards red carpet appearance a few weeks ago, the actress, 54, stunned in an Abodi animal-print bodysuit and matching over-the-knee boots for an Instagram photo shoot on Wednesday.

She appropriately captioned the sexy snaps, "hitting all the right spots..."

In the photos, Berry is leaning up against the wall in direct sunlight doing what her stylist Lindsay Flores called a "fashion stretch" (influencers in search of that perfect pose: take note). She's also sporting a ponytail, after confirming that the bangs-and-blunt-bob hairstyle she sported at the Oscars was just a wig.

The Catwoman star's famous friends, including Mario Lopez, The Weeknd and La La Anthony, hyped her up in the comment section.

"All of em 😍🥰🤤" Meagan Good added, while hundreds of Berry's fans and followers commented heart eye and flame emojis.

On Friday, the actress made a joke about the now-viral hair transformation she debuted at the Oscars alongside a selfie of a longer hairstyle on Twitter and Instagram.

In the picture, Berry is seen with flowing brunette tresses with blonde highlights as she smiles in front of a lush, green backdrop.

"Oscar bob..." she wrote in the caption, before adding, "just kidding 😂."

The Oscar winner added in another tweet, "love you guys and your memes. xx"

