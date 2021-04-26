Halle Berry, a presenter this year, brought her high-fashion A-game (and a brand-new do) to the red carpet at the 93rd annual Academy Awards

Halle Berry Debuts a Blunt Bob and Baby Bangs as She Returns to the Oscars in 2021

Halle Berry has been pulling off red carpet-level looks in her own backyard. So it's no surprise the multi-hyphenate star delivered a serious style flex for her return to the Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Berry donned a flowy mauve-toned strapless gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a large bow attached to the bodice. But it was her glam that really stole the show: The star debuted a blunt bob and baby bangs.

Berry last presented at the Oscars in 2017, with another truly show-stopping style moment. She wore a sheer, sparkling, one-shoulder Atelier Versace gown, but the cornerstone of her look was her natural curls. (In fact, Google searches for her name spiked 1,350 percent that year.)

The actress told Vogue at time, "The dress is glamorous with a sense of romance that made me feel feminine and fresh. With this look, I celebrate my natural hair by allowing it to be wild and free."

For many, the star's most memorable look is likely the Elie Saab gown she wore to the 2002 Academy Awards. Berry arrived in the sweeping burgundy design featuring a sheer bodice with floral embroidery.

While dress was a jaw-dropper (and arguably put designer Saab on the map), even more exciting was her historical win that night. Berry took home the Best Actress statue for her role in Monster's Ball— and making history as the first ever Black woman to win a Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar category.

Need more of a Berry fashion fix? Take a look back at the red carpet vet's Oscars style evolution below.

FROM LEFT: Berry wore a lilac velvet and silk Valentino gown with floral straps and a matching neck scarf in 1996; continued to champion the very '90s slip gown trend in a satin Vera Wang gown with lace panel inserts in 1998; dared to bare some cleavage in a sequin covered lavender Badgley Mischka gown in 2001.

FROM LEFT: The actress wore a gold one-shoulder Elie Saab Couture gown with intricate beading in 2003; again wore her favorite one-shoulder silhouette in a pewter Atelier Versace gown with romantic draping in 2005; went glam in a strapless Marchesa gown with gold embroidery and a fishtail silhouette in 2009.

FROM LEFT: Berry had another Marchesa moment in nude and crystal encrusted Marchesa corset gown with organza and silk tulle ruffles in 2011; looked like a high-fashion gladiator princess in a heavily beaded Versace gown featuring a low-cut neckline in 2013; rocked her natural curls with a gorgeous asymmetrical Versace design in 2017.