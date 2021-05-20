The A-list actress worked closely with her stylist Lindsay Flores and the Sweaty Betty design team (over Zoom!) to create the limited-edition capsule

Halle Berry Named Items in Her New Sweaty Betty Collaboration After Her Most Iconic Movie Roles

Fitness is a core component of Halle Berry's life (just take a peek at her killer boxing pics on Instagram). So it was a completely "authentic and natural" fit for the star to collaborate with Sweaty Betty — a female-owned brand she's worn for years — on her first-ever athleisure capsule collection.

"I love Sweaty Betty because the products are made with technical, performance fabrics that look great. That's what I need from my activewear: a cross between fit and fashion," Berry, 54, tells PEOPLE of the brand.

Berry worked closely with Sweaty Betty's design team (all over Zoom!) and her stylist Lindsay Flores to create the 22-piece limited-edition collection that complemented her "busy lifestyle" and the mission of her health and wellness platform, rē·spin, which launched last year.

"I can throw on these pieces, wear them all day, and still look put together," Berry said in a press release.

Much inspired by Berry's passion for boxing and Japanese jiu-jitsu, the Sweaty Betty x rē•spin Edit oozes a "slick, chic, badass and warrior babe" vibe, Flores tells PEOPLE. She adds, "Sweaty Betty is all about female empowerment, so we wanted to create something that echoed the brand's ethos and represented rē·spin and Halle's vision."

Of course, the actress had to give some of her longtime favorite Sweaty Betty pieces her own signature twist. Berry said she's worn the brand's Power Leggings for "years," so she designed her own edgy version "named after one of my most iconic roles: Storm" (her character in X-Men). Another garment, the Leticia Training Shorts, was nostalgically named for the role in Monster's Ball that won her an Oscar in 2002.

You can also channel her James Bond character, Jinx, in the patterned Workout Tank and Biker Shorts named after her role in Die Another Day.

