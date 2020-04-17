Halle Berry Slays the Latest Instagram Trend with a Glamorous Take on Quarantine 'Pillow Challenge'

Halle Berry is the latest celebrity to take on the quarantine “pillow challenge.”

The actress, 53, slayed the trend, which challenges social media users to turn their bedding into couture-worthy outfits.

For her glamorous take on the challenge, Berry belted a black pillow around her waist, and accessorized with black heels, a wide-brimmed hat and oversized sunglasses. The star posed for the photo outside, surrounded by lush plants.

“You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge 😂,” Berry wrote in the caption for the stylish shot, which she shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Berry returned to the social media platform to share a meme about life at home during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The post included three photos of Berry from different roles, with her state of dress becoming increasingly more in disarray as the days in “quarantine” wear on.

“I’ve lost count… what day are we on? 😂” Berry captioned the post.

She also joined her friend and fellow actress Lena Waithe for an Instagram Live session on Thursday, revealing in their chat that she enjoys being single.

“I’ve learned a lot being with my children,” Berry told Waithe, 35. The Catwoman star shares 6-year-old son Maceo with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez, whom she divorced in 2016. She is also mom to 2-year-old Nahla Ariela Aubry, whom she shares with her ex, Gabriel Aubry.

“They are the best company for me right now, and when I divorced Maceo’s dad I’ve been pretty alone by myself going on three years now,” Berry went on, adding, “decidedly so, for sure.”

While Berry said she’s “very much a relationship-oriented person,” she explained that she’s decided to “take a minute and I’m going to spent time with me.”

“And it’s been so great that I think I might stay like this!” the John Wick: Chapter 3 star added.

And while it’s been “leading to three years” of the single life for Berry, she thinks that the time with herself will only lead to a stronger future relationship.

“But I’m fine because I think the next relationship I have I think I will have a better chance of attracting and choosing what’s right for me because I’ve taken this time to think about what’s important to me,” she explained.

“I no longer feel the need for a relationship so I don’t feel the need to rush or accept something that’s not totally right for me. Not that anything’s wrong with the people I’ve been with, but I’m going to wait for my match or I will stay solo and be with my kids and do my life the way I’m doing it.”

