Halle Berry Embraces 'Hump Day Self Love' with Steamy Topless Selfies: See Her Racy Photo Shoot

The Oscar winner is showing up on her social media feed with confidence with a sexy bathroom photo shoot

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 22, 2023 03:30 PM
Halle Berry
Photo: Halle Berry/Twitter

Mid-week blues are not in sight for Halle Berry.

On Wednesday, the Moonfall actress showed how she incorporates self-love into her daily routine – and that's with a set of topless photos.

In snapshots shared to Instagram and Twitter, Berry, 56, poses with her hands across her breasts while taking a couple of nude photos of herself, appearing to be fresh out of the shower, in the bathroom mirror.

The Oscar winner wears her gorgeous curls styled with her signature side-part.

"hump day self love 🤍," the Oscar-winning star captioned the sexy photo shoot.

Halle Berry
Halle Berry/Twitter

Berry's latest baring moment follows her glamorous red carpet appearance at the 95th annual Oscars.

For the star-studded night, she turned heads in a Tamara Ralph Couture dress designed with a keyhole cutout, ant thigh-high slit which she styled with gold platform heels. The bohemian silhouette (which took 500 hours to make) was also sprinkled with the designer's signature appliquéd flowers that shimmered in a rose gold metallic.

Van Hunt and Halle Berry attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty

Berry took on the night alongside her boyfriend Van Hunt, who looked dapper in a tuxedo bow tie suit.

While the star is certainly one to shine with her natural beauty, she did glam up for the star-studded ceremony with the help of her squad: stylist Lindsay Flores, makeup artist Jorge Monroy and hairstylist Sara Seward. And the trio spoke to PEOPLE exclusively on how they brought Berry's Hollywood look to life.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Halle Berry

Flores explained that the actress tried on different designs but the Tamara Ralph piece remained on the top of their minds. "[It] kept winning with how fresh, modern yet effortless it was," shared Flores.

When it came to her hairstyle, Berry wanted to go for "something that she hasn't really done before on the carpet [but also] something very Oscars, very elegant." So, Seward conceptualized and executed a 1940s-inspired look with S-waves that took "a few hours" to perfect.

"Halle said, 'this is the hair we're doing regardless of what I'm wearing,'" adding, "she wanted it to be a statement by itself."

Related Articles
Hilary Duff/Instagram
Hilary Duff Says Her Gray Hair Is Getting 'Stronger' as She Shares Candid Selfie
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler head down to Cabo
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Take Romantic Trip to Mexico After His Awards Season Run
olivia wilde bangs
Olivia Wilde Debuts 'French Girl Bangs' Just in Time for Spring: All the Details on Her Hair Change
GISELE BÜNDCHEN COVERS VANITY FAIR’S APRIL ISSUE
Gisele Bündchen Addresses Joaquim Valente Relationship: 'He's a Person That I Admire and Trust'
Tom Brady and Gisele
Gisele Bündchen Slams Rumors She and Tom Brady Divorced Over Football: 'It's Not So Black and White'
EOUL, SOUTH KOREA - AUGUST 02: (SOUTH KOREA OUT) Chaeyoung of girl group TWICE attends the CHANEL 'N°1 de Chanel Garden' open photocall on August 02, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)
TWICE's Chaeyoung 'Deeply' Apologizes for Wearing Shirt with 'Tilted Swastika'
JLO Jennifer Lopez for REVOLVE
Jennifer Lopez Poses Nude in Lace-Up Heels for Her New Revolve Line — See the Sultry Photo
Louis-Vuitton-x--Drop-2-Campaign--Justin-Timberlake
Justin Timberlake Makes Louis Vuitton Modeling Debut in New Yayoi Kusama-Inspired Campaign
Porsche Design Eyewear by Patrick Dempsey
Patrick Dempsey Says He Favored Classic Silhouettes That 'Get Better with Age' for His Eyewear Collab
James Marsden IWC Schaffhausen watch story
James Marsden Says He Has to 'Master' All of His Hobbies, Including Being a 'Nerd' About Watches
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cp8h2kSJMpB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link aliciakeys Verified Spring Energy 😝 2d
Alicia Keys Exudes 'Spring Energy' as She Models Swimsuits and Resort Wear
Tom Holland and Zendaya attend Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere
Zendaya Appears to Wear Boyfriend Tom Holland's Initials on Gold Ring in Manicure Video
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqBEfVyJk-X/ winterstone Verified Got to tattoo an idol of mine! Such a cool job to have great experiences like these. #mattdamon And Mr. Damon tattooed me! His first time tattooing! A small universe… aka a dot! The tattoo has great meaning! For his late father We tattooed NOMAD which was his fathers boat and also Says DAMON backwards! Pretty rad tattoo with so much Meaning! @stellaartois;l CANNES, FRANCE - JULY 09: Matt Damon attends "Stillwater" photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 09, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Matt Damon Gets a Sentimental Tattoo Dedicated to His Late Father
olivia wilde/instagram
Olivia Wilde Wears 2 Teeny-Tiny Bikinis for a Beachside Getaway with Friends — See the Snaps!
Valentino : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
Law Roach on What Really Went Down During Front Row Kerfuffle with Zendaya at Louis Vuitton Show
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married in Portofino!
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Risqué Inspiration for Her Wedding Look: 'I Need a Short Dress'