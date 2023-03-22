Halle Berry Embraces 'Hump Day Self Love' with Steamy Topless Selfies: See Her Racy Photo Shoot

Mid-week blues are not in sight for Halle Berry.

On Wednesday, the Moonfall actress showed how she incorporates self-love into her daily routine – and that's with a set of topless photos.

In snapshots shared to Instagram and Twitter, Berry, 56, poses with her hands across her breasts while taking a couple of nude photos of herself, appearing to be fresh out of the shower, in the bathroom mirror.

The Oscar winner wears her gorgeous curls styled with her signature side-part.

"hump day self love 🤍," the Oscar-winning star captioned the sexy photo shoot.

Berry's latest baring moment follows her glamorous red carpet appearance at the 95th annual Oscars.

For the star-studded night, she turned heads in a Tamara Ralph Couture dress designed with a keyhole cutout, ant thigh-high slit which she styled with gold platform heels. The bohemian silhouette (which took 500 hours to make) was also sprinkled with the designer's signature appliquéd flowers that shimmered in a rose gold metallic.

Berry took on the night alongside her boyfriend Van Hunt, who looked dapper in a tuxedo bow tie suit.

While the star is certainly one to shine with her natural beauty, she did glam up for the star-studded ceremony with the help of her squad: stylist Lindsay Flores, makeup artist Jorge Monroy and hairstylist Sara Seward. And the trio spoke to PEOPLE exclusively on how they brought Berry's Hollywood look to life.

Flores explained that the actress tried on different designs but the Tamara Ralph piece remained on the top of their minds. "[It] kept winning with how fresh, modern yet effortless it was," shared Flores.

When it came to her hairstyle, Berry wanted to go for "something that she hasn't really done before on the carpet [but also] something very Oscars, very elegant." So, Seward conceptualized and executed a 1940s-inspired look with S-waves that took "a few hours" to perfect.

"Halle said, 'this is the hair we're doing regardless of what I'm wearing,'" adding, "she wanted it to be a statement by itself."