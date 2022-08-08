Halle Berry Debuts Purple Curls at UFC Event with Boyfriend Van Hunt: 'My Hair Is Quite Busy'

Halle Berry is going bold with her new look.

The Academy Award winner, 55, debuted a new hairstyle over the weekend, showing off her purple curly locks Sunday with some selfies on Instagram. "I know I look like I'm doing nothing but my hair is quite busy," Berry captioned the post.

Her Kingsman: The Golden Circle costar Julianne Moore was one of many to compliment the look, dropping a fire emoji in the comments section.

Berry also took the 'do out for a spin during date night with boyfriend Van Hunt at UFC Fight Night. She previously made her directorial debut and starred as a UFC fighter in the 2020 sports drama Bruised.

The X-Men alum's hair has been busy indeed, as she paid tribute to her Marvel character Storm's bleached hair with a chic undercut on the red carpet of the 27th Critics' Choice Awards in March.

She also defended her '90s hair choices in April, when a fan posted a throwback of her voluminous flip 'do in a red tint that bore a striking resemblance to Reba McEntire.

"Halle looks like she about to sing "a single mom who works too hard, who loves her kids and never stops," the follower wrote on Twitter, to which Berry responded in a quote tweet: "… and what about it? 😂."

Berry's date night with Hunt, 52, a Grammy Award-winning musician and producer, came after she celebrated their 2nd anniversary in April, posting a photo of two glasses of pink champagne. "On Wednesdays, we drink pink. Happy anniversary VanO," she wrote at the time.

After Berry teased their romance on social media, a source told PEOPLE in September 2020 that the couple had been seeing each other for "several months."

Another insider said they "respect each other and have a great deal in common," adding: "Both are very successful and smart, and they seem to be in a mature relationship. It seems like a really good match."