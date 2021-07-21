Halle Berry Continues Sexy Snap Streak by Sharing a Leggy Pic Wearing Boots in the Bathtub

The Oscar-winning actress, 54, has provided the world with no shortage of seductive Instagram photos over the past few months

Halle Berry kicked back and relaxed for maximum impact in her latest social media post.

The actress, 54, shared a sexy photo lounging in her bathtub, where she seemingly appeared to be posing nude (with nothing more than a pair of sky-high ankle boots on) and with her legs propped up on the ledge of the tub. The frame of the photo only captures the bottom half of Berry's body as she crosses her ankles and leans back.

"it's giving legs and thighs..," the star simply captioned the sensual photo.

Berry's sexy photo garnered lots of love in the comments. Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote, "Yessss legs and thigh🔥🔥🔥."

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model Lenya Bloom commented, "Yasss boots ❤️."

The Oscar-winner's post is just one of her latest in a string of stunning Instagram photos that she's posted over the past few months. Recently, Berry posted another Instagram photo of herself laying on the beach in a printed two-piece with the caption, "if it requires a bikini, my answer is always yes please!"

Back in March, the actress donned a sheer Christian Siriano butterfly-embellished crop top and tulle ball skirt from the designer's pre-fall 2021 collection for a backyard photo shoot, proving she doesn't need a red carpet to make a major fashion statement. A few months later, Berry sizzled in an Abodi animal-print bodysuit and matching over-the-knee boots in fun fashion pics shared on Instagram.