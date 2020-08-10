Halle Berry Channels Her Famous Bond Girl Bikini Scene in $25 Orange Swimsuit

...and fans can't help but notice that the star has barely aged a day since the 2002 action film!

Halle Berry just proved you don’t have to break the bank to look good.

On Sunday, the 53-year-old actress posted an Instagram photo of herself strutting down the beach in a straw hat and a $25 neon orange bikini from Boohoo — a style reminiscent of the swimsuit she famously wore in the 2002 James Bond film Die Another Day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Never been a shady beach. 😂” Berry humorously captioned the sexy snap on Sunday.

Berry's recent swimsuit style features a strappy bandeau top and high-waisted bottoms with a thin silver belt. In Die Another Day, the actress (who played American spy Jinx Johnson opposite Pierce Brosnan) wore a classic triangle top and low-rise bottoms with a thick white belt.

The star also has wavy chest-length hair these days, instead of the pixie cut she rocked in the early-2000s action movie.

Fans on Instagram couldn't help but notice that Berry's beach body is just as impressive now as it was nearly 20 years ago.

"You look amazing!!!🔥🔥🔥" one person said in the comment section. "Still fine as 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," a second Instagram user added.

Last month, the Oscar-winning actress teased that she is dating someone by sharing an Instagram picture of her Sunday activities with a mystery man.

The shot shows Berry's bare feet next to the legs and feet of an unidentified companion. The actress simply captioned the shot "sunday,funday," adding a red heart emoji.

If the mystery man is indeed her new beau, this marks the first time the actress has been linked to a romantic partner following her brief fling with musician Alex Da Kid in 2017.

The tease comes just months after Berry explained why she'd been single for so long after her 2016 divorce from French actor Olivier Martinez. In an Instagram Live chat with pal Lena Waithe, Berry admitted she's focusing on her children and herself after the divorce.

Berry and Martinez share a 6-year-old son, Maceo. The actress is also mother to 12-year-old Nahla Ariela Aubry, whom she shares with her ex, Gabriel Aubry.