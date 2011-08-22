Halle Berry and Beau Olivier Martinez: Hair Twins?

GSI; Splash News Online

Many couples have been known to coordinate their outfits, but their hairstyles? Not so much. However, coif coordination seems to be de rigueur for Halle Berry and her sexy beau, Olivier Martinez.

The actress, a pro at pulling off a super-short do, showed off an even shorter pixie cut recently, but it wasn’t the length that got our attention. It was more about the fact that Berry’s locks are looking more and more like those of boyfriend Olivier Martinez, with whom she is spending a significant amount of time.

Berry recently told InStyle that she cuts her hair just about every two weeks. “I have to get my hair cut a lot because when you have short hair like this, it grows out of the cut in about 10 days,” she said. And while the regular trims might get tiresome, the day-to-day routine is a piece of cake. “I don’t put much energy into it,” she explained. “Spiking it up and putting product in it isn’t something that’s hard.”

So are the similar looks a coincidence? Or are they just a particularly compatible couple? Tell us: Do you think Berry and her beau have similar hairstyles?

–Kim Peiffer

