Halle Berry Is Okay with Her '90s Hair Being Compared to Reba McEntire: 'What About It?'

Raise your hand if you've ever thought Halle Berry looked like ... Reba McEntire?

Earlier this week, one Twitter user made the connection when they dug a a photo of Berry out of the vault and compared her strawberry blonde hair from the 1990s to the country singer's famous ginger locks.

"Halle looks like she about to sing 'a single mom who works too hard, who loves her kids and never stops,'" the user wrote, referencing McEntire's 2001 song "I'm a Survivor," which also served as the theme song for her WB/CW sitcom Reba.

Berry, 55, couldn't resist getting in on the joke. (After all, who would mind behind compared to McEntire, 67, who is one of music's most beloved artist's — and stylish to boot!).

On Wednesday, the Catwoman star quote-tweeted the original post with a brief but hilarious response: "… and what about it? 😂."

And while the Berry/McEntire comparison is admittedly spot-on, we can't help but call another famous hair icon to mind: Lisa Rinna!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is iconic in certain circles for her time-tested hairstyle, which she maintained for decades since her early run on Days of Our Lives.

Lisa Rinna Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

And though Rinna, 58, has been more adventurous with her 'do in the last several years, when anyone mentioned the words "Rinna" and "hair" in the same sentence, there's only one go-to style fans will call to mind.

Meanwhile, Berry recently debuted a daring new 'do at the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards on March 13. The cut featured buzzed sides and a platinum blonde swoop down the side, perhaps something of an update to her famously two-toned hair as Storm in the X-Men film series.

X-2: X-men 2 (X2) Halle Berry, Storm (Character) Alan Cumming, Nightcrawler (Character) Film and Television Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

When the Moonfall actress revealed her new in March, she told fans on Twitter, "this is for YOU! This is for all my beautiful fans that have wanted my short hair back ! 💥"

While accepting the SeeHer Award at the Critics' Choice Awards, Berry spoke about storytelling has helped her step back from judgment. She urged her fellow entertainers to "raise our consciousness and help us think outside of ourselves and our individual circumstances."