Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is continuing to champion inclusivity in the industry. And the 2019 issue is the most diverse ever. Somali-American model and activist Halima Aden makes her SI Swimsuit debut this year, marking the first time a model has posed in a hijab and a burkini in the magazine.

Aden, who was born at a refugee camp in Kenya where she lived until the age of seven before moving to the United States, traveled back to her birth country for her ground-breaking SI Swimsuit rookie spread shot by photographer Yu Tsai.

“I keep thinking [back] to six-year-old me who, in this same country, was in a refugee camp,” Aden, 21, told SI during her shoot. “So to grow up to live the American dream [and] to come back to Kenya and shoot for SI in the most beautiful parts of Kenya–I don’t think that’s a story that anybody could make up.”

Image zoom Yu Tsai for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019

And this is just one of many boundary-breaking moments for the model. She was the first woman to wear a hijab in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant, where she placed as semi-finalist and wore a burkini for the swimsuit competition. The pageant sky-rocketed her career, landing her a contract with IMG Models. Quickly after, Aden made her runway debut during New York Fashion Week Fall 2017 as a model in Kanye West‘s Yeezy Season 5 show.

“Having Halima as a part of SI Swimsuit is yet another example of the range and scope of the type of beauty that exists,” says MJ Day, Editor of SI Swimsuit. “Her participation and inclusion further highlights the brands commitment and belief in supporting women to own who they are and what makes them unique and ultimately reaffirms what our messaging has been — that you are worthy.”