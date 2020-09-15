This T-Shirt Dress Has So Many Adorable (and Functional) Features

There’s something about fall that makes the whole season seem so dreamy. Maybe it’s the soothing decorations that match the changing trees outside, or maybe it’s the adorable clothing we get to wear during the cooling weather. Comfortable and cute sweaters, soft and warm pullovers, and flowy transitional dresses are some of the best styles, after all.
One dress that Amazon shoppers say is a fall staple is a comfortable t-shirt dress style with some added features that are both flattering and functional. The Halife dress comes with pockets and lace trimming that, along with the A-line shape, make it an extremely versatile piece. Better yet: It comes in long-sleeve and short-sleeve cuts that are great for cold and colder months.
It’s something that can pair well with jean jackets and cardigans, as well as blazers and pumps, thanks to the added lace detail. That one element can take it from a casual day at the park to an office meeting with the simple switch of a shoe. And reviewers are seriously impressed with how the dress looks on, no matter how it’s styled.
Buy It! Halife Lace T-Shirt Dress in Green, $12.99–$22.99; amazon.com
“I like the color, the fit, the lace, and the fact that it is light enough, long enough, and has enough sleeves to meet workplace dress code — and still be cool enough on hot summer days,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Also perfect with leggings as a tunic, a look I love. I will be buying more colors.”
Nearly 2,000 shoppers have given the dress a perfect five-star rating because of its no-nonsense fit and stylish look. And many reviewers say it’s the “perfect” for autumn find they’d been on the hunt for.
For under $23, you can snag the t-shirt dress that has it all: a flattering drape, a transitional style, and pockets, of course. Shop this popular fall dress below:
Buy It! Halife Lace T-Shirt Dress in Black, $12.99–$22.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Halife Lace T-Shirt Dress in Blue, $12.99–$22.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Halife Lace T-Shirt Dress in Purple, $12.99–$22.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Halife Lace T-Shirt Dress in Maroon, $12.99–$22.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. Andcheck out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.