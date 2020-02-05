This $19 Top from Amazon Is So Soft, It’s ‘Like You’re Wrapped in a Cloud’

It has 700 five-star ratings and counting

By Kami Phillips
February 05, 2020 02:12 PM
In fashion, there are cute tops, and then there are cute and comfy tops. While we love dressing up in statement-making blouses and trendy crop tops for a special occasion or a night out, sometimes you just want to wear something that’s still stylish but doesn’t require a lot of fuss. So when we stumbled upon this ultra soft off-the-shoulder top, we knew we hit the Amazon jackpot.

Made from a stretchy cotton-blend fabric, the Halife Boat Neck Off-the-Shoulder Top is lightweight, comfortable, and versatile. Available in 12 gorgeous colors, shoppers can choose from a long-sleeved and a short-sleeved version — both of which can be worn off one shoulder, off both shoulders, or as a boat neck.

Nearly 800 Amazon shoppers can’t seem to get enough of the style, based on reviews. “These tops are sooooo soft! It really feels like you are wrapped in a cloud,” one customer wrote.

“This shirt is soft, comfortable, and a little sexy. It has already become one of my go-to shirts… Versatile and can be dressed up or down. Love it!” another happy shopper wrote.

For such an unbeatable price, we’re adding this off-the-shoulder top to our Amazon shopping carts in several of our favorite colors, and we suggest you do the same!

Buy It! Halife Boat Neck Off-the-Shoulder Top, $8.99–$18.99; amazon.com

