Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and More Mourn the Loss of Late Hairstylist Oribe Canales

The fashion and beauty worlds are grieving the passing of legendary hairstylist and brand creator, Oribe Canales.

Oribe, as he was known professionally, founded his own brand, Oribe Hair Care, in 2008 and worked with every top photographer, fashion designer, makeup brand and model in the business throughout his storied career.

He’s well-known for styling models Christy Turlington, Linda Evanglista, Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell during their rise to supermodel stardom in the 1980s and 1990s and for his work kicking off Jennifer Lopez‘s iconic career. According to the bio on his website, Oribe was called up by Lopez herself to style her hair on her first album cover, On the 6, and worked with her throughout her rise to superstardom.

Throughout his career, Oribe collaborated with every top photographer in the business, and now, those closest with him are reflecting on the memories. We’ve gathered every moving tribute to the hairstylist below, including notes from Evangelista, Christie Brinkley and many, many more.

His longtime friend, makeup artist Mary Greenwell, was one of the first people to break the news with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“I am devastated to hear that my darling friend and work companion has past away. 💔 ORIBE is one of the great ‘original’ hairdressers whose iconic status grew along side the supermodels of the 80’ and 90’. He was a brilliant hairdresser and simply adored by all. I so looked forward to the days that I would be with him and the teams we had around us. He went on to create the great hair brand, ORIBE that everyone uses and is loved by all,” Greenwell wrote. “Here we are in the nineties, holding each other close. He always had his arms around someone or dancing on set. No one made me feel more loved, and no one made me laugh so much. I love you. I am so sad you are gone our beautiful Oribe. The world of fashion and beauty has lost a great soul, and we will mourn that you have left us all behind while you have gone straight to heaven.”

In the comments, Christie Brinkley and Andie MacDowell both remembered the hairstylist.

“Oh No! Not Oribe,” Brinkley commented. “He brought so much beauty laughter mischief talent and joy into any room he entered! This is devastating news.”

MacDowell wrote: “loved him. I can remember when he first started. Did a shot with Polly Melon right after Greystoke i’m just hearing this for the first time. I don’t understand. He was young. Accomplish so much truly dear person.”

Supermodel Linda Evangelista shared a photo from back in the day with Oribe touching up her hair writing, “♥️ I will love my Oribe forever. ♥️ #family 💔.”

Fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell commented on Evangelista’s post, “Broken beyond words 💔💔💔 Oribe Forever.”

Actress January Jones commented: “So sad, will be remembered always. ♥️”

Photographer Gilles Bensimon also commented writing, “I remember every single moment of this time in Ibiza, love.”

Fellow supermodel Cindy Crawford posted a photo with the hairstylist.

“Oribe — you will missed! Your incredible talent, your charm and good looks and just enough bad boy to keep us all laughing! 💔”

Model Carolyn Murphy shared a selfie from the makeup chair during a styling session with Oribe writing, “So sad to not see your smile or hear your voice again, in this lifetime…you will be greatly missed @oribecanales hope you are resting in peace, love you ♥️”

Emily Ratajkowski remembered the stylist on Twitter, posting a photo from an editorial shoot. “Rest in Power, Oribe Canales. I am so grateful to have been able to work with you and know you. The king of hair, the king of Miami, the best smile.”

Celebrity hair colorist Rita Hazan shared a sweet tribute to Oribe on Instagram recounting the first time she met the hairstylist. “I grew up working for this legend and gorgeous man inside and out! I was only 17 when I walked into his salon and said I’m gonna work here! I was hired on the spot as an assistant to THE @bradjohns333 there was nothing and will never be a salon like that. The energy was electric. Models, celebs,fashion designers anyone who was anyone was not only a client but a great friend,” she recalled.

“Oribe was the most generous humble creative soul I have ever met! The fact that he saw something in my work was thrilling. When I got promoted to colorist he would send me all his friends a clients to color. He would push me beyond my limit and what I thought was impossible,I had to find a way to get it done to impress him! I must have impressed him bc we started working together on many celebs creating looks and new images for them. Oribe was known to give you glamour, fashion and heat .we traveling together and I got to know him personally Oribe was really funny and had a huge sense of humor. Beauty to Oribe was everything, hair makeup clothes, it was all connected. He took glamour to the next level with his Latin heat. He is the reason I am the person I am today. I’m thankful that god put me in his life. Oribe will forever be my mentor,family and friend. Rest In Peace you will always be beautiful!!”

French fashion stylist Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele posted a photo embracing Oribe writing “Love my Oribe.” Fashion photographer Mario Testino commented: “Magical team.”

Former Vogue editor William Norwich regrammged a photo that Oribe posted on his own Instagram page with Meghan Markle calling the hairstylist “a pillar of the #fashion and #beauty world.”

Makeup artist Leslie Lopez shared a photo of herself with Oribe recounting their last day they spent together. “With a huge pain in my heart I have to say goodbye to my dear friend Oribe I have so , so much pain in my heart I can’t believe you are gone and i have to say goodbye to you my dearest friend Oribe , you left this world tonight at 11:54 pm , I can’t only say that I am completely devastated , I have known you since I was 18 years old , you were always such a wonderful friend to me and I have always been so proud of you and your talent but most of all you of your beautiful heart . I always had the best time with you and you made me laugh so much . I can’t believe that you came to pick me up just 8 weeks ago by surprise and we had the most wonderful time together like we always did . You looked gorgeous and I was so happy that you just came to pick me up and surprised me , who was going to tell me that was going to be our last dinner together ! I am in disbelief and in pain and I hope that you knew how much I truly love you my Handsome , talented cuban friend ! May you go straight to heaven and Rest In Peace , you will be missed terribly by all that knew you and I will forever cherish our friendship and our times together. I love you my dear Oribe Canales you are a legend but for me you were my dear , dear friend and I will never forget you . RIP 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔”

Turlington commented on Lopez’s post, “No, please say this isn’t true.”