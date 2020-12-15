Very Cavallari's Justin Anderson Opens Up About Reconnecting with Son He Placed for Adoption

Celebrity hairstylist and Very Cavallari star Justin Anderson is getting very revealing on a new episode of the podcast, Scissoring Isn't a Thing.

The hair color expert, who calls Kristin Cavallari his "best friend forever" (you can follow all their fun shenanigans on Instagram), talked about growing up in the Mormon church, coming out as gay to his parents and reconnecting with the son he placed for adoption during his appearance on the podcast with hosts Daryn Carp and Liz Culley (available now).

During their chat, Anderson got deep when he dropped a bombshell: his high school girlfriend got pregnant when she visited Anderson during his freshman year of college. Since they both came from Mormon households, Anderson said "there was no talk of abortion" when they found out the news.

"So we found this beautiful couple. It was an open adoption. We had our son Tyler. I was in the hospital room. I’m 18 by the way. We hand our baby over to the family. And I drive back to college by myself and life goes on," Anderson, who came out as gay to his family his junior year of college, said.

For the next 19 years, Anderson remained out of contact with his biological son, until he received a direct message on Instagram. "Three years ago I am sitting on the couch and I get a direct message from my son literally saying hey," Anderson said. "I go, 'This kid's cute. Why is this kid writing for me?' I write back, 'Hey what’s up?' and he says, 'Do you know who this is?' Boom. So then the whole thing happened."

Anderson and his biological son "started talking on Instagram" and soon enough, they decided to reconnect in person. "My family, his family, we all meet up for dinner. He has the most beautiful, sweetest, kindest family. They raised him so well," Anderson said.

The hair pro and his son have kept in touch over "phone calls, texts and that kind of stuff." Anderson added, "We'll see where it ends up going."

On the podcast, Anderson also opened up about his experience in the Mormon church before he and his three siblings and parents decided to leave it.

"My dad comes from a family of seven kids and my mom comes from a family of six kids and they were both the kind of bad Mormons," Anderson joked. "All of my cousins on both sides are super conservative Mormon, so my parents were always hiding things."

Whether it was coffee or alcohol, Anderson remembered seeing his parents hiding items they kept around the house when they hosted large family functions. "I remember as a kid that [was] telling me something. I cannot lie at all. I remember being like, that is the shadiest s--- I’ve ever seen. You guys are adults and you’re hiding stuff that you do every day. So as a kid I did question a lot with my parents," he said.

His upbringing and "stereotypical southern California" persona led to his parents being "genuinely shocked" when Anderson revealed he wanted to drop out of college to go to beauty school. "I wanted to do hair so bad. If I come out to my parents and say I want to do hair for a living, that’s me coming out. No one is going to question it at that point," Anderson said.

"I was trying to be straight. Because I held so many things in, more creative or artsy things, they were genuinely shocked. I waited until my parents were both in Hawaii together and I called them and I’m like, 'I’m not going back to college. I’m going to go to beauty school,'" he said. "They lost their mind. That was this big type of thing. And then I came out of the closet!"