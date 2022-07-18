Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton said he wanted Jennifer Lopez's hair to have that "effortless, flowy feeling" for her big day

Jennifer Lopez's Hairstylist Says Her Wedding Day Look Was 'Less Vegas, and More Timeless'

Jennifer Lopez may have eloped with Ben Affleck in Las Vegas, but her wedding day hairstyle was still traditional.

In an interview with Vogue, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton revealed how he achieved the star's classic chapel look, noting "it was less Vegas, and more about being timeless."

"We felt the hair shouldn't be overly done," Appleton told the outlet. "I pulled back the front of the hair on either side to keep the face open—still with the illusion of the hair being down. The technique was all about getting a gorgeous, luxe finish to the hair. I wanted an effortless, flowy feeling—that when she walked, the hair bounced," he added.

Appleton also said that he wanted a hairstyle that went well Lopez's gowns. "To me, good hair isn't about taking over the look—it's about complementing it," he said.

The wedding dresses in question included a classic number with a boatneck silhouette (a piece Lopez revealed she's been "saving") and a lace off-the-shoulder Zuhair Murad bridal gown and a fishnet train worn during the Little White Wedding Chapel ceremony.

To achieve the vintage look, Appleton started off with a "classic blowout" then added in volume with a large three-inch barrel curling iron to give Lopez's hair "that extra kick of love." To maintain the style, he used an anti-humidity spray and hair spray and went in with shine spray to give a gorgeous sheen to her locks.

"It was such an amazing day and I was honored to be a part of it," Appleton told Vogue. "We were like two kids getting ready and playing dress up."

He mirrored the same sentiment on his Instagram where he posted a selfie of himself and the Halftime star during their "wedding glam" session. "Out of all the events and crazy glams we have had, this definitely was the most special. Congratulations Jen and Ben!" he captioned the post.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer also gave fans a glimpse at her and Affleck's "small" yet special ceremony, which was held on Saturday, July 16, in her On the JLo newsletter.

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez wrote, adding, "They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

The following day, she posted a makeup-free photo of herself in bed with her wedding band on full display. "Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets," she captioned the photo, referencing Funny Girl's "Sadie, Sadie" lyrics. ("I'm Sadie, Sadie, married lady," Fanny Brice sings in the show.)

"Bennifer" (Lopez and Affleck's couple nickname) first started dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November. However, after postponing their wedding to the next year, they eventually parted ways before their planned ceremony.