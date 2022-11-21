Hair Gloss vs. Hair Glaze: Here's What You Need to Know Before Your Next Visit to the Salon

The holidays are, well, here. You're likely trying to book a last-minute hair appointment for a touch-up before seeing family, friends and probably your ex at your hometown bar. And if you don't have time for a full-on color treatment, then requesting a glaze or gloss is the way to give you a boost without the time commitment and hefty price tag.

But what's the difference? What should you ask for? We asked Goldwell Pro Stylist Steven Picciano for a few tips on a low-maintenance, color pick-me-up.

Glaze-y Baby

Think of a glaze as a top coat of polish, but for your hair. It targets the hair shaft with semipermanent color for a boost of shine and can last up to two weeks.

"Technically, there is little difference between a hair glaze and a hair gloss. But let's consider two different scenarios. Scenario one, I want to change the color of my hair without using ammonia or permanent color. I can choose to go warmer, cooler, richer, more red or less brassy. In this scenario I'm going to ask my stylist for a glaze," Picciano tells PEOPLE. "Goldwell Colorance is my favorite tool for this."

Goldwell's Colorance range lasts 25 shampoos and "has the ability to improve the overall condition of your hair," Picciano says.

"Goldwell Colorance has the ability to actually help repair the hair structure," he adds. "It's also adding shine, which will make your hair look and feel healthier."

If you don't have a regular hair color maintenance schedule, a glaze is a great with every color service or just before a haircut.

"A glaze needs about 20 minutes of processing time, so be sure to call ahead and book accordingly," Picciano advises.

If You're More of a Gloss Girl

Now on to glosses. A gloss penetrates the hair's cuticle and can last anywhere from two to four weeks.

Picciano explains that a gloss is for someone who is happy with their overall color but is looking for a quick and simple way to "refine and add shine."

He recommends adding a Goldwell Colorance Gloss Tone service, which takes just 10 minutes!

"I love that gloss tones are so quick and impactful. If you can make it 15 minutes early to your haircut appointment, there is a great chance you can squeeze in a gloss," he shares. "I would give a call just to be sure, but the application takes just a few minutes and processes for just 10 minutes."

At-Home Treatments to Buy Now

Maybe you're all about DIY and just want a pick-me-up at home. These products will boost your shade — and shine — instantly.

Goldwell Dualsenses Color Repair & Radiance Balm

Courtesy Goldwell

This product acts as a leave-in hair gloss and helps extend the life of your in-salon treatment. Apply it on damp or dry hair.

"All of the Goldwell Dual Senses line are ideal for color care but each sub-line also has specific benefits based on hair needs," Picciano says.

Buy It! Goldwell Dualsenses Color Repair & Radiance Balm, $22; beautycarechoices.com

Oribe Glaze for Beautiful Color

Courtesy Nordstrom

If you want to give yourself a luxe at-home spa day, opt for Oribe's salon-quality, conditioning glaze, which boosts shine, brightens color and highlights strands.

Buy It! Oribe Glaze for Beautiful Color, $58; oribe.com

L'Oréal Paris Le Color Gloss One Step Toning Gloss

Courtesy L'Oréal Paris

This product enhances tones, shine and hair hydration in just one step — and for less than $15! Evenly distribute Le Color Gloss through clean, damp hair, leave for 15 minutes and then rinse thoroughly with water.

Buy It! L'Oréal Paris Le Color Gloss One Step Toning Gloss, $14.99; ulta.com

Amika Flash Instant Shine Hair Gloss Mask

Courtesy Amika

According to the brand, you'll notice results after just 60 seconds of using this product.

Buy It! Amika Flash Instant Shine Hair Gloss Mask, $26; sephora.com

Pureology Color Fanatic Top Coat + Clear Gloss

Courtesy Pureology

This high-gloss clear topcoat targets hair shine and vibrancy in 5 minutes.

Buy It! Pureology Color Fanatic Top Coat + Clear Gloss, $35; ulta.com