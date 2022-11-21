Lifestyle Style Hair Gloss vs. Hair Glaze: Here's What You Need to Know Before Your Next Visit to the Salon Want to give your color a boost without spending hours in the chair? Read this before your next date with your colorist By Brittany Talarico Brittany Talarico Brittany Talarico is PEOPLE's Deputy Style Director, where she oversees the brand's digital Style and Beauty coverage. This includes running lead on the Met Gala, which is among PEOPLE.com's top-trafficked red carpet events every year, interviewing the industry's top influencers (including all the Kardashian-Jenners), and breaking A-list celeb news (a New Jersey shore native, it is no surprise that her favorite interview ever was with Bruce Springsteen). The holidays are, well, here. You're likely trying to book a last-minute hair appointment for a touch-up before seeing family, friends and probably your ex at your hometown bar. And if you don't have time for a full-on color treatment, then requesting a glaze or gloss is the way to give you a boost without the time commitment and hefty price tag. But what's the difference? What should you ask for? We asked Goldwell Pro Stylist Steven Picciano for a few tips on a low-maintenance, color pick-me-up. Glaze-y Baby Think of a glaze as a top coat of polish, but for your hair. It targets the hair shaft with semipermanent color for a boost of shine and can last up to two weeks. "Technically, there is little difference between a hair glaze and a hair gloss. But let's consider two different scenarios. Scenario one, I want to change the color of my hair without using ammonia or permanent color. I can choose to go warmer, cooler, richer, more red or less brassy. In this scenario I'm going to ask my stylist for a glaze," Picciano tells PEOPLE. "Goldwell Colorance is my favorite tool for this." Goldwell's Colorance range lasts 25 shampoos and "has the ability to improve the overall condition of your hair," Picciano says. "Goldwell Colorance has the ability to actually help repair the hair structure," he adds. "It's also adding shine, which will make your hair look and feel healthier." If you don't have a regular hair color maintenance schedule, a glaze is a great with every color service or just before a haircut. "A glaze needs about 20 minutes of processing time, so be sure to call ahead and book accordingly," Picciano advises. If You're More of a Gloss Girl Now on to glosses. A gloss penetrates the hair's cuticle and can last anywhere from two to four weeks. Picciano explains that a gloss is for someone who is happy with their overall color but is looking for a quick and simple way to "refine and add shine." He recommends adding a Goldwell Colorance Gloss Tone service, which takes just 10 minutes! "I love that gloss tones are so quick and impactful. If you can make it 15 minutes early to your haircut appointment, there is a great chance you can squeeze in a gloss," he shares. "I would give a call just to be sure, but the application takes just a few minutes and processes for just 10 minutes." At-Home Treatments to Buy Now Maybe you're all about DIY and just want a pick-me-up at home. These products will boost your shade — and shine — instantly. Goldwell Dualsenses Color Repair & Radiance Balm Courtesy Goldwell This product acts as a leave-in hair gloss and helps extend the life of your in-salon treatment. Apply it on damp or dry hair. "All of the Goldwell Dual Senses line are ideal for color care but each sub-line also has specific benefits based on hair needs," Picciano says. Buy It! Goldwell Dualsenses Color Repair & Radiance Balm, $22; beautycarechoices.com Oribe Glaze for Beautiful Color Courtesy Nordstrom If you want to give yourself a luxe at-home spa day, opt for Oribe's salon-quality, conditioning glaze, which boosts shine, brightens color and highlights strands. Buy It! Oribe Glaze for Beautiful Color, $58; oribe.com L'Oréal Paris Le Color Gloss One Step Toning Gloss Courtesy L'Oréal Paris This product enhances tones, shine and hair hydration in just one step — and for less than $15! Evenly distribute Le Color Gloss through clean, damp hair, leave for 15 minutes and then rinse thoroughly with water. Buy It! L'Oréal Paris Le Color Gloss One Step Toning Gloss, $14.99; ulta.com Amika Flash Instant Shine Hair Gloss Mask Courtesy Amika According to the brand, you'll notice results after just 60 seconds of using this product. Buy It! Amika Flash Instant Shine Hair Gloss Mask, $26; sephora.com Pureology Color Fanatic Top Coat + Clear Gloss Courtesy Pureology This high-gloss clear topcoat targets hair shine and vibrancy in 5 minutes. Buy It! Pureology Color Fanatic Top Coat + Clear Gloss, $35; ulta.com