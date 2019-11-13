Hair Chameleon! Emma Thompson Rocks 2 Bold Styles in 2 Days

Looking for holiday hair inspo? You’re in the right place.

On Monday, Emma Thompson, 60, debuted the coolest star-shaped hair glitter at the UK premiere of her upcoming holiday film, Last Christmas. She wore her blonde pixie cut slicked down with a deep side part, then added the purple stars (which matched her vibrant wool pantsuit!) for the perfect festive touch.

It’s unclear how Thompson and her glam squad achieved the textured look from photos. Luckily, her hairstylist, Lewis Pallett, shared a few tips on Instagram, revealing he used products from got2b and Disco Dust London to create the glittery purple stars.

“As a hairstylist having a client who completely trusts and believes in you is such an amazing thing, Dame Emma Thompson and I have been together for nearly 5 years and she never questions me and last night on the red carpet for her new movie @lastchristmasthemovie she wore purple glitter stars in her hair and rocked it to the moon and back!” he captioned a smiley photo of the Late Night star, who paired the statement style with berry-colored lipstick and surprisingly flattering pink eyeliner.

Image zoom Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock;

Image zoom

“Thank you for trusting me!! I love this look and I hope everyone else agrees she looks incredible! Hair by me @eighteen_mgmt using @got2b @chalkbeauty and @discodustlondon,” Pallett added.

REVEALED: Emma Thompson Reveals Her Awkward Moment with Prince William While Receiving Her Damehood

Image zoom

Just a few days later, Thompson changed up her look yet again to switch on London’s famed Covent Garden lights alongside her Last Christmas co-star, Emilia Clarke.

The Nanny McPhee actress rocked a light pink hue, but allowed her dark brown roots to peak through for some added dimension.

Image zoom

And last year, Thompson proved she can pull off just about any hair color when she embraced a white hue on the red carpet at the premiere of her film The Children Act.

RELATED: Emma Thompson Urges Restaurant Not to Fire a Waiter Who Requested a Selfie at Her Table

Image zoom James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

So what’s next for the style chameleon? She is set to star opposite Emma Stone in Cruella, and we’re betting that the live-action remake of Disney’s 101 Dalmatians will inspire Thompson to try a whole range of new hair colors!