Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade's Mic-Drop Style Moments on Instagram
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott has her own signature style on lock, and her Instagram followers can't get enough
Cabo Chic
While on vacation, the style moments don't stop for Eminem's daughter, Ms. Hailie Jade. She's giving elegance in a pastel set paired with a cream-colored purse.
Bringing the Spice
Mixing and matching prints and textures is an art, and the bandana swim cover combo in this tropical shot 100 percent works. We are living.
Reppin' D Town
She reps Detroit while elevating her dressed-down look with gold jewelry and a chic white purse.
Grid Worthy
"i thought the fit deserved an in-feed post 🤷♀️," Hailie captioned her outfit pic on Instagram. This backless top and leather trousers are both sure to sell out.
Bucket List
Turning a look in a bucket hat paired with a knit sweater vest is what dreams are made of.
Style Captain
Sailing in a sweet green suit with micro sunnies looks like paradise.
Sittin' Pretty
It's style over function — every time.
"these boots were(n't) made for walkin' … so i'm just gonna sit here for a minute👢," she captioned this look, and we get it. The boots are a must.
Living for Lolla
Dressed in a high-cropped halter, jeans and strappy sandals, Hailie brought her A-game to Lollapalooza 2021.
Suited for Spring
Hailie channeled "🦋 big spring energy 🦋" in this perfectly tailored blue suit.
Disco Queen
For her 24th birthday, she got groovy in a stunning sequined jumpsuit and rose colored glasses.