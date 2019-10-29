‘Thank u, next,’ because Hallie Jade Scott just nailed her Halloween costume!

Eminem’s famous 23-year-old daughter effortlessly channeled the pop star, Ariana Grande, over the weekend, wearing her signature high ponytail, winged eyeliner, thigh-high boots and plaid shirtdress. Scott accessorized with a choker necklace and a lollipop, recreating the viral moment from 2018 when Grande and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson were spotted holding hands and enjoying lollipops during an outing in New York City.

Image zoom Hallie Jade/Instagram

Image zoom Splash News

To describe her look, Scott added an emoji-filled caption alongside her photo.

“💍💍💍💍💍💍💍,” the Instagram star wrote, referencing Grande’s song “7 Rings” from her album Thank U, Next, which led fans to mistakenly think that Scott was engaged.

“I thought for a second you was [sic] engaged with the rings! Haha Slay as always girl. Love this look,” one commenter wrote.

Another asked, “What’s up with the caption lol.” While another posted, “Please don’t tell me you are engaged now?”

A few commenters pointed out that the caption paid homage to the song. “I’m actually distraught people aren’t getting the 7 rings,” one wrote.

“She put 7 Rings because of the Ariana Grande song not because of her being engaged,” another shared.

RELATED: Eminem’s Daughter Hailie, 23, Shares Sexy Bikini Pic from New Year’s Vacation

Lately, Scott has been going all-in on celebrating Halloween.

Ahead of her Ariana Grande-inspired costume, she put out a call for help on coming up with a costume idea.

“i hope you have a spooky weekend 😜if you’re going to any halloween festivities comment what you’re being PLEASE! I need some inspo 👻,” Scott said in an Instagram post.

On Oct. 22, she shared a photo featuring an “orange-y” makeup look.

“kinda looks like im hugging myself & honestly im ok with that ~self love~ amiright!!? i took this in an attempt to show my orange-y look bc halloween is only 10 DAYS AWAY,” Scott captioned the photo with her blown-out orange eyeshadow, the same winged eyeliner and peachy nude lip.

Image zoom Hallie Jade/Instagram

RELATED: Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Scott Speaks for the First Time About Her ‘Close’ Relationship with Dad

And on Oct. 16, the Michigan State University graduate also posted a photo of herself soaking up the sun and enjoying the Michigan foliage in a puffer vest and boots.

“don’t mind me- just enjoying my hot apple cider & the beautiful michigan fall foliage,” she captioned the pic. “i want to know where you are from! are you experiencing fall right now too?!”

The daughter of Eminem and his ex-wife Kim Mathers, who boasts 1.7 million followers on Instagram, has been the subject of several of Eminem’s songs, including “Hailie’s Song” from 2002, his 2004 hit “Mockingbird” and his latest album Revival. She has also publicly spoken about her tight-knit relationship with her father.

When asked how close she is with the rapper in an interview with The Daily Mail, Scott replied without hesitation, “Of course, we are very close.”