Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Scott Celebrates Her 24th Birthday with Disco-Themed Photoshoot

Hailie Jade Scott is rolling into the new year in style.

The famous daughter of Eminem turned 24 on Christmas Day, and celebrated with a glamorous ’70s-inspired photoshoot. In the snaps, which she shared on Instagram on Wednesday, Scott is rocking two different looks: a sequined plunging romper and a pinstripe halter style jumpsuit with a keyhole neckline.

“got groovy to celebrate 24 🕺” she captioned the first of nine photos, adding, “It’s my birthday and I’ll post if I want to,” alongside the rest of the posts.

Scott modeled in several different locations, including a roller rink, a diner and an arcade.

For both looks, she styled her brown hair in loose waves and accessorized with white booties, thick gold hoop earrings and in two instances, a male friend, who was also dressed in throwback attire, wearing a shimmery blue shirt and sporting distinct sideburns.

The two snuggled up in a booth in one photo, then held hands across a table at a diner in another.

Fans sweetly wished the Michigan State graduate a happy birthday and a Merry Christmas in the comment section.

“Merry Christmas and happy birthday Hailie 🎅🏻🎊 you get the best of both worlds today 🙌🏽❤,” one user said. While another wrote, “Please tell me you are single 😍😍😍”

The disco-themed shoot comes after the fashionable star shared a series of photos, in which she attempts to hail a cab while wearing a chestnut leather jacket with black biker shorts, black tights and black stilettos.

“& this concludes my “how to use a taxi” series 🚖 thanks for watching 👋🏼😂,” she wrote alongside the third post.

In October, Scott showed off her makeup skills, wearing blown-out orange eyeshadow, a fierce winged eyeliner and peachy nude lipstick in a fall-inspired Instagram selfie.

Image zoom Hailie Jade/Instagram

RELATED: Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Scott Encouraged Him to Collaborate with Singer Jessie Reyez

“kinda looks like im hugging myself & honestly im ok with that ~self love~ amiright!!? i took this in an attempt to show my orange-y look bc halloween is only 10 DAYS AWAY,” Scott captioned the post.

Scott is Eminem’s only biological daughter with ex Kim Mathers, to whom he was married twice before ultimately splitting in 2006. Scott was famously the subject of his 2004 hit song, “Mockingbird,” and he also referenced her several references on his latest album, Revival.

In fact, the 45-year-old rapper dedicated track “Castle” entirely to Scott. Written in the form of annual letters to his daughter, the rapper gave listeners insight into his approach to fatherhood.

Image zoom Eminem with Hailie Jade WENN

The track begins with Scott’s birth, and continues on through her early years, with Eminem noting he feels guilty for making her the subject of many of his songs — even though they are a large part of the reason he’s been able to provide for his family.

RELATED: Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Is All Grown Up – and Stunning! See Her Photos

“I said your name but always tried to hide your face,” he raps. “This game is crazy, I wanted to claim my love for you but damn. I never knew it’d be like this. If I did, I wouldn’t have done it. You ain’t asked for none of this s—. Now you’re being punished? Things that should’ve been private with me and your mother is public.”

Image zoom Hailie Jade/Instagram

In an interview with Daily Mail earlier this year, Scott said she hasn’t decided what she’s going to do now that she’s graduated college, where she studied Psychology.

The star is interested in the beauty industry, though she’s not sure she wants to live life in the spotlight.

“I’m not sure yet, it’s kind of up in the air, still,” she said, explaining that she has no interest in following in her father’s footsteps and becoming a musician. “People have been reaching out through [Instagram], as I don’t have any [management].”

When asked if her father was supportive of her, Scott didn’t hesitate. “Of course, we are very close,” she told the outlet.