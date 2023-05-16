'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Model Hailey Clauson Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes of Her Shoot (Exclusive)

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit veteran Hailey Clauson finds herself in the magazine for the seventh time in 2023, and this year she brought PEOPLE along for her photoshoot.

By Hedy Phillips
Published on May 16, 2023 02:00 PM
01 of 10

Hailey Clauson for 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit'

Hailey Clauson SI Swim
James Macari / Sports Illustrated

Hailey Clauson, 28, is no stranger to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. In fact, in 2016, she was one of the magazine's cover stars in her third year as part of the swim special.

The model, who's also worked with high-end designers like Gucci, Jean Paul Gaultier, Versace and Diane von Furstenberg, has also taken on the role of creative director and co-owner at the modeling agency Margaux. In this role, she's looking to create a safe space for models and champion age, body, culture, sexuality and gender identity inclusivity.

Ahead, Clauson takes PEOPLE inside her dreamy photoshoot day with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at everything that went into this year's spread. See it all — in her own words!

02 of 10

Fitting Polaroids!

Hailey Clauson SI Swim photo diary; Courtesy Hailey Clauson
Courtesy Hailey Clauson

"The night before the shoot I try on a bunch of swimsuits. They usually narrow down the looks in half, so we only shoot our favorite swimsuits. I love that they still do the fitting photos on a Polaroid camera. The fitting is always so much fun! It's just me and some the team from SI. Lots of laughing and fun!"

03 of 10

A Warm Welcome

Hailey Clauson SI Swim photo diary; Courtesy Hailey Clauson
Courtesy Hailey Clauson

"After a two-hour drive with non-stop rain, we arrived to our shoot location. The sun was out and we were greeted with fresh juice and coconuts. It was a perfect start to the day!"

04 of 10

Ready, Set, Glam!

Hailey Clauson SI Swim photo diary; Courtesy Hailey Clauson
Courtesy Hailey Clauson

"Getting last-minute touchups from the fabulous makeup artist Tracy Murphy before my first shot of the day! She is always making sure I'm looking my best while I'm rolling around in the sand, getting crushed by waves and sweating in the humid weather. Some beauty products Tracy and I love for a shoot: Chebula Extreme Cream by True Botanicals for a great moisturizer, Intensive Eye Care Day & Night Eye Cream by QMS Medicosmetics, Maifanshi Moisture Foundation by Koh Gen Do and Matte Bronzer by Milk Makeup."

05 of 10

'90s Bombshell Vibes

Hailey Clauson SI Swim photo diary; Courtesy Hailey Clauson
Courtesy Hailey Clauson

"Hair and makeup ready! Adam Maclay did the hair and he did not disappoint. We were going for Brigette Bardot meets '90s Pamela Anderson vibes. For hair, Adam and I love to use René Furterer products: Style Blowout Balm, Style Finishing Spray, Style Texture Spray."

06 of 10

Behind the Scenes

Hailey Clauson SI Swim photo diary; Courtesy Hailey Clauson
Courtesy Hailey Clauson

"On set with photographer James Macari while listening to '90s hip-hop — the vibe on set is so much fun! There is a huge team behind the images you see in the magazine. I did not wake up like this! LOL! Fun fact: James shot my SI Swimsuit cover back in 2016."

07 of 10

Dream Team

Hailey Clauson SI Swim photo diary; Courtesy Hailey Clauson
Courtesy Hailey Clauson

"Taking a golf cart to our next shot! Having the best time with the best crew — Tracy, Adam, Margot from Sports Illustrated, and SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day."

08 of 10

Selfies and Snacks

Hailey Clauson SI Swim photo diary; Courtesy Hailey Clauson
Courtesy Hailey Clauson

"Getting in some selfies between shots! Got to get that content when I can! I'm also snacking on my favorite Hu Kitchen dark chocolate bars and Simple Mills crackers that are made with almond flour. So good!"

09 of 10

Tropical Paradise

Hailey Clauson SI Swim photo diary; Courtesy Hailey Clauson
Courtesy Hailey Clauson

"I can't get over how amazing this location in Tropicalia, Dominican Republic, was! We were lucky enough to have a private beach completely to ourselves."

10 of 10

That's a Wrap!

Hailey Clauson SI Swim photo diary; Courtesy Hailey Clauson
Courtesy Hailey Clauson

"That's a wrap! Here is a little selfie with MJ Day. I have known MJ since I was 18 years old and we have traveled all around the world shooting Sports Illustrated. I am so thankful for all the amazing memories we share together."

Related Articles
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber seen at The Chiltern Firehouse in Central London. 16 May 2023 Pictured: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: Raw Image LTD/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Justin and Hailey Bieber Step Out for Glam Date Night in London as She Launches Rhode in the U.K.
Chris Olsen and Ian Paget
Chris Olsen & Ian Paget Reconnect to Discuss Their Breakup: 'We've Both Grown' (Exclusive)
Jennifer Garner Brooks Shoes Tout
Jennifer Garner Keeps Wearing the Running Shoes Shoppers and PEOPLE Editors Swear by for Unrivaled Comfort
Brooks Nader photo diary. Courtesy of Brooks Nader
Go Inside Brooks Nader's Sexy 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover Shoot (Exclusive)
Beyoncé returns to the stage in the first of 56 shows for the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden
All About Beyoncé's 'Sunwashed Blonde' Hair Color, Plus the One Look Her Pro Says She'll Never Do Again
Julia Fox is seen on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Julia Fox Takes on the 'No-Pants' Trend While Pumping Gas in Her Underwear
Swimsuit 2023: Dominican Republic Martha Stewart Casa de Campo
Martha Stewart Threw 'Modesty Out the Window' for Sultry 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover (Exclusive)
Kim Petras 2022 publicity image
Kim Petras Says Modeling for 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover 'Was a Huge Confidence Boost' (Exclusive)
Swimsuit Issue 2023
Megan Fox Wears the Sexiest Suit You've Ever Seen on 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover
Wears String Bikini — and Sand! — in Impromptu Beach Photo Shoot
Kendall Jenner Strikes a Sexy Pose in Itsy Bitsy String Bikini for Impromptu Beach Photo Shoot 
SJP crossbody bag Tout
Sarah Jessica Parker's Hands-Free Bag Has One Detail That Makes It Even Easier to Carry
Martha Stewart attends the Hudson River Park Friends 2022 Gala
How Martha Stewart Prepared to Pose on the Cover of 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' at Age 81
Cindy Crawford Best Buddies 6th Annual Celebration of Mothers
Cindy Crawford Says Daughter Kaia Gerber Has 'Good Head on Her Shoulders' for Fame (Exclusive)
Amazon Best Selling Cover Ups Tout
8 Swimsuit Cover-Ups Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying — All Under $35
Jennifer Lopez getting ready for the premiere of The Mother at her home in Los Angeles, CA May 10th 2023
See Jennifer Lopez's Beauty Prep for the L.A. Premiere of 'The Mother' (Exclusive)
mindy kaling
Mindy Kaling Rocks Custom Manish Malhotra Gown Boasting 4,000 Swarovski Crystals and 300 Feathers (Exclusive)