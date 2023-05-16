'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Model Hailey Clauson Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes of Her Shoot (Exclusive)

01 of 10 Hailey Clauson for 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' James Macari / Sports Illustrated Hailey Clauson, 28, is no stranger to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. In fact, in 2016, she was one of the magazine's cover stars in her third year as part of the swim special. The model, who's also worked with high-end designers like Gucci, Jean Paul Gaultier, Versace and Diane von Furstenberg, has also taken on the role of creative director and co-owner at the modeling agency Margaux. In this role, she's looking to create a safe space for models and champion age, body, culture, sexuality and gender identity inclusivity. Ahead, Clauson takes PEOPLE inside her dreamy photoshoot day with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at everything that went into this year's spread. See it all — in her own words!

02 of 10 Fitting Polaroids! Courtesy Hailey Clauson "The night before the shoot I try on a bunch of swimsuits. They usually narrow down the looks in half, so we only shoot our favorite swimsuits. I love that they still do the fitting photos on a Polaroid camera. The fitting is always so much fun! It's just me and some the team from SI. Lots of laughing and fun!"

03 of 10 A Warm Welcome Courtesy Hailey Clauson "After a two-hour drive with non-stop rain, we arrived to our shoot location. The sun was out and we were greeted with fresh juice and coconuts. It was a perfect start to the day!"

05 of 10 '90s Bombshell Vibes Courtesy Hailey Clauson "Hair and makeup ready! Adam Maclay did the hair and he did not disappoint. We were going for Brigette Bardot meets '90s Pamela Anderson vibes. For hair, Adam and I love to use René Furterer products: Style Blowout Balm, Style Finishing Spray, Style Texture Spray."

06 of 10 Behind the Scenes Courtesy Hailey Clauson "On set with photographer James Macari while listening to '90s hip-hop — the vibe on set is so much fun! There is a huge team behind the images you see in the magazine. I did not wake up like this! LOL! Fun fact: James shot my SI Swimsuit cover back in 2016."

07 of 10 Dream Team Courtesy Hailey Clauson "Taking a golf cart to our next shot! Having the best time with the best crew — Tracy, Adam, Margot from Sports Illustrated, and SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day."

08 of 10 Selfies and Snacks Courtesy Hailey Clauson "Getting in some selfies between shots! Got to get that content when I can! I'm also snacking on my favorite Hu Kitchen dark chocolate bars and Simple Mills crackers that are made with almond flour. So good!"

09 of 10 Tropical Paradise Courtesy Hailey Clauson "I can't get over how amazing this location in Tropicalia, Dominican Republic, was! We were lucky enough to have a private beach completely to ourselves."