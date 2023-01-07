Hailey Bieber Weighs in on 'Nepo Baby' Discourse with Fashion Statement

The Rhode Skin founder was spotted Friday in a baby tee with the words “nepo baby" printed across the front

By
Published on January 7, 2023
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Hailey Bieber is seen on January 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Hailey Bieber isn't afraid to make a fashion statement!

The Rhode Skin founder, 26, stepped out in Los Angeles on Friday and was photographed in a parking garage wearing a baby tee with the words "nepo baby" printed across the front.

Joining in on the recent "nepo baby" discourse, Bieber's look was complete with a black bag, vintage-looking blue jeans, and of course, Bieber herself — who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and wife of Justin Bieber.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: <a href="https://people.com/tag/hailey-bieber/" data-inlink="true">Hailey Bieber</a> is seen on January 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC

The ongoing conversation around the "nepo baby" — or children of actors or other industry insiders who've benefitted from their familial relationships — was recently boosted by a New York magazine's recent cover story detailing a few familiar names within the entertainment industry.

And while Bieber is embracing the phrase in her latest look, others like Jamie Lee Curtis and Lily Allen have expressed their concerns about it. In December, Curtis called herself an "OG Nepo Baby" by sharing throwback photos of herself with famous actor parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.

"I have been a professional actress since I was 19 years old so that makes me an OG Nepo Baby," Curtis, 64, wrote. "I've never understood, nor will I, what qualities got me hired that day, but since my first two lines on Quincy as a contract player at Universal Studios to this last spectacular creative year some 44 years later, there's not a day in my professional life that goes by without my being reminded that I am the daughter of movie stars."

"The current conversation about nepo babies is just designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt," she continued. "For the record, I have navigated 44 years with the advantages my associated and reflected fame brought me, I don't pretend there aren't any, that try to tell me that I have no value on my own."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/hailey-bieber/" data-inlink="true">Hailey Bieber</a> attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Tom Hanks also weighed in on the conversation, telling Reuters, per The Sun, about his role in A Man Called Otto and the "family business" of entertainment. Hanks shares his spotlight in the industry with wife Rita Wilson and his four kids Colin Hanks, Elizabeth Hanks, Chet Hanks and Truman Hanks.

"This is what we've been doing forever," Tom, 66, said. "It's what all of our kids grew up in. We have four kids — they're all very creative, they're all involved in some brand of storytelling."

"And if we were a plumbing-supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year," the actor added.

