Hailey Bieber's high-fashion style doesn't stop at the red carpet.

Last week, the Rhode skincare mogul was spotted in Los Angeles donning a pair of $1,070 Prada shearling ecru slippers adorned with the label's signature triangle logo plate.

Another testament to the model's designer closet were her Balenciaga shades and a minimalistic handheld Iris tote bag from The Row (which retails for $1,190), both of which she paired with a taupe bralette and flared leggings from Aritzia, a boxy acid-washed charcoal leather jacket and small gold hoops.

Bieber has been at the center of a handful of trends both on and off the runway, not to mention her role in the beauty world where she's supercharged her "glazed donut" concept with her glossy skincare regimen and coveted manicures.

Earlier this year, she walked the Met Gala red carpet in a Jerry Hall-inspired look — an Old Hollywood halter-neck gown by Saint Laurent. She teamed the cream silk number with a show-stopping white feather duster, glimmering earrings and black stiletto heels.

While her ensemble was stunning in its elegance, it was Bieber's shimmering pearlescent manicure that was the talk of the carpet.

Achieved by nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, the star's iridescent almond-shaped tips quickly broke the internet and spread word among Bieber's fellow stylish A-listers, including Vanessa Hudgens who paid a visit to Ganzorigt for her own shimmering set.

In conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow during an episode of Bieber's intimate Who's in My Bathroom series, the 25-year-old entrepreneur shared the story behind her glazing philosophy, which the Goop founder hilariously believed to be a sexual innuendo.

"I didn't come up with this concept," Bieber explained. "This is something that I feel like has always been in the skincare world. For me, it's about the look, that sheen, that glowy glazy sheen. I don't want to go to bed at night unless I look like a freshly glazed donut."

"Where did your head go?" Bieber asked Paltrow to which she responded, "First it went to, like, does that mean someone wants to like lick your face?," she said before saying she thought "glazed donut" sounded "sexual."

Following the launch of debut skincare line in June, Bieber also sat down with PEOPLE to share how community has been the center of brand, noting that it's been "really cool and really amazing" as well as "flattering" seeing others look up to her style philosophy.

"We all want glazed, dewy donut skin. Here's just what I use for mine. And here's how I like to attain it. I actually love the community feel of it. I learn so much from TikTok. I see what other people are using. I'm like, 'I want to try that.' And I think it's actually just this big circle of support, we're all not gate keeping — we're sharing tips and tricks and hacks. And if people tend to gravitate more towards mine, then that's amazing," she shared.