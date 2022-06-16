Hailey Bieber Wears 5 Outfits in 1 Day While Promoting New Skincare Line Rhode in N.Y.C.

Hailey Bieber previously told PEOPLE that her new skincare line Rhode is something she "always dreamed of" creating

Hailey Bieber Wears 5 Outfits in One Day While Promoting New Skincare Line in N.Y.C.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is serving looks five times over!

The supermodel, 25, turned the sidewalks of New York City into her personal catwalk on Wednesday, where she wore five different outfits while out and about promoting her new skincare line, Rhode.

For an appearance on Good Morning America, the newly minted beauty entrepreneur selected a chic off-white Jil Sander midi dress teamed with matching sling-back pumps and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Earlier this week, Bieber was named the new brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co. and she repped the heritage jewelry company throughout her Rhode press tour.

Hailey Bieber is seen leaving 'Good Morning America' Credit: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Following her sleek midi moment, Bieber wore a string of well-tailored designs and dressed the part of a high-fashion beauty boss.

For an appearance on Live! with Kelly and Ryan she wore a tan Sportmax suit. She later changed into a black Sportmax turtleneck dress with black pumps.

She then teamed a tailored Aggi blazer from Wolf and Badger with a pair of patent leather oxfords, white socks, classic black sunglasses and Tiffany & Co. earrings.

Hailey Bieber is seen outside ABC Studio Hailey Bieber is seen leaving her New York City apartment on her way to Instagram Live Hailey Bieber is seen arriving at 'Good Morning America' Show

Left: Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images Center: Credit: Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com Right: Credit: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bieber capped off her fashionable press day with an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, wearing a glittering, champagne-colored, sequin 16 Arlington dress, which featured a cutout at the chest. She accessorized the look with a pair of clear heels and various rings for added sparkle.

Hailey Bieber Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Hailey's daytime outings in the Big Apple came about as she released her new skincare line Rhode, which she previously described to PEOPLE as being something she "always dreamed of" crafting.

"What sets Rhode apart is we're putting out a very curated, edited line of essentials — our philosophy is making one of everything really good," Hailey said. "For me, that spans across all things in my life — [from] beauty [to] how I edit my wardrobe."

"It's like that one really good pair of jeans you're always reaching for. That one really good blazer you keep going back to. That's how I look at skincare as well. That one really good moisturizer you keep reaching for. That one really great hydration product you keep going back to," she added. "These formulas are very intentional and very specific so that they can become those curated essentials that you keep going back to."

Hailey's husband, Justin Bieber, previously praised her and her newest venture in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"I am so proud of you baby," Justin, 28, captioned a set of the new line's campaign photos featuring his wife. "No one knows the long hours of care and passion that you have put into building a skincare brand that is truly to serve the people."

In his celebratory post, Justin further expressed his pride in his wife's new line — and shared that he uses the products himself. "The most beautiful thing about you is your care to protect people with good ingredients that will help their skin to flourish like you did for me and my skin."

The caption also included an ode to his wife's ideology of affordability: "So many people are going to have beautiful Dewy skin because of your desire to give them access to the best!"