Hailey Bieber Dazzles in Silver Sequins at U.K. Launch of Rhode Skincare Line

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is a silver siren!

The model, 26, dazzled in a silver sequin dress as she attended the U.K. launch of her Rhode skincare and beauty brand in London on Wednesday.

Joined by her husband Justin Bieber, Hailey was all smiles as she left the Chiltern Firehouse restaurant in the strapless gown and matching heeled pumps. She also carried a small black handbag on her shoulder and wore her hair in loose waves.

Hailey's musician beau, 29, followed closely behind, dressed casually in a leather jacket, green hoodie, beige Nike cap, brown combat pants and canvas sneakers to match his hoodie.

The couple was joined by a host of stars at the launch party, including Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton and model Sabrina Elba, wife of Idris Elba.

Hailey Bieber in London. Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Earlier in the day, Hailey shared an inside glimpse of her time in London, posting a series of snapshots on her Instagram. In the photos, the star is seen modeling a collection of different outfits and makeup looks and hanging out with singer Justine Skye.

"London day 1 ✅," she captioned the pictures.

Rhode announced last week that it would be expanding its shipping to the U.K. as part of a "Rhode world tour" for its full collection of glazed essentials. The brand's Instagram began posting content with the nation's flag and videos of people in the British capital using the praised Peptide Lip Treatment in anticipation of the launch on May 17.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber in London. Click News and Media / BACKGRID; Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Ahead of the launch, Hailey and Justin also enjoyed a date night at the Chiltern Firehouse on Monday.

The couple matched in black, with Hailey wearing an ultra-flattering night-time ensemble of tight-fitting little black dress with darker-black ink-blot-like designs framing her chest and shoulders. She teamed this with a pair of sheer black tights, pointy-toed black heels and a matching purse with gold hardware.

Meanwhile, Justin sported a casual yet cool look consisting of an oversized black leather jacket, baggy blue jeans and a white T-shirt layered under a weathered gray hoodie. He completed the ensemble with simple white Nike sneakers.

After they were spotted, Hailey took to her Instagram to tease the big launch of her skincare brand across the pond.

"London 🇬🇧🤍So excited to be here launching @rhode," she shared alongside an image of her posing against a mirror backdrop in her LBD.