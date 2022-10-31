Hailey Bieber Throws It Back to a Major '90s Runway Fashion Moment for Halloween — See Her Look!

Hailey Bieber didn't hold back this Halloween.

The model and entrepreneur rocked two very different costumes each night of Halloween weekend. On Friday, Bieber wore a costume inspired by a major '90s runway fashion moment: the jaw-dropping piece French model Laetitia Casta wore on the 1999 YSL Haute Couture runway.

Hailey, 25, mimicked the runway look exactly, with her two piece costume featuring beautiful light pink roses and green leaves strategically placed around her body.

The Rhode skincare line founder also wore a crown constructed of roses and leaves and styled her hair long and wavy. She wore bright pink lipstick with a darker lip liner, and a bright pink blush. Hailey's eye makeup was also light pink with shimmery silver mixed in.

Hailey shared several photos and a video of the look in an Instagram carousel post. The first photos showed the model in different poses, highlighting the intricate costume, and the video was a closer look at her makeup and hair. She also takes a sip of what appears to be a cocktail in the video too.

Alongside the photos and video, Hailey wrote, "Happy Halloweekend 👻 inspo: YSL haute couture 1999 💐"

The online personality and her husband, Justin Bieber, were photographed Friday night on their way to a Halloween party. Justin, 28, rocked a goth black look featuring a studded black leather jacket, black studded choker, black chunky lace up boots, black sunglasses and a black beanie. He finished the outfit with a black kilt complete with hanging chains.

On Saturday, Hailey and Justin went a whole different direction with their costumes.

Justin went the comfortable route, wearing a blue Cookie Monster costume onesie and white sneakers. Hailey donned another intricate costume, this time dressing up as a "Versace Vampire."

Hailey's costume featured an elaborate Versace halter bra top, short black skirt and lots of gold Versace accessories including a big "VERSACE" belt and gold chokers.

The Halloween-loving pair, who secretly wed in September 2018, celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary last month.

To mark the milestone, the Canadian singer shared a black-and-white selfie of him and his wife laying next to each other with an adorable puppy in between them.

"Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way," Bieber, 28, captioned the Instagram post.

Echoing the same sentiment, Baldwin Bieber, 25, also shared a sweet Instagram post featuring a carousel of images of the couple.

"4 years married to you," she wrote in the caption. "The most beautiful human I've ever known... love of my life. Thank God for you. 🤍🥂."

One snap shows the couple sharing a kiss at their South Carolina wedding ceremony, held almost one year after they tied the knot in a New York City courthouse, featuring Baldwin Bieber's veil that read "Till Death Do Us Part."

PEOPLE confirmed in September 2018 that the Biebers were secretly married just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas on July 7, 2018. "They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time.

On Sept. 30, 2019, the couple celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends. Bieber and Baldwin Bieber, who wore a custom Off-White wedding gown, exchanged vows and Tiffany & Co. rings at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.