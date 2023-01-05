Hailey Bieber Shares a Collection of Unseen Throwback Bikini Pics from Vacation: 'Lost Files'

Hailey Bieber must be feeling the winter blues.

The 26-year-old model took to Instagram to share a collection of throwback pictures from a trip to Jamaica. Her post consisted of three retro-inspired photographs complete with the caption "lost files from 🇯🇲☀️." In each, she's rocking her bikini of choice — one with a pair of jeans in bed and one while out on a dock with a bucket hat.

The first photo saw Bieber lounging in baggy blue jeans and a bikini top on white sheets. Her multicolored string bikini top had contrasting colors with of-the-moment graphics: fruit and mushrooms. To complete the look, the star added a stack of pearl and funky beaded necklaces that match the top perfectly — including a mushroom necklace.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Hailey Bieber Instagram

The next two photos are in the same green bikini that's totally cheeky. Bieber poses on the wooden railing of a dock in nothing but a mint green thong bikini set, a pearl bracelet and a Jacquemus bucket hat. In the first photo, Bieber smiles for the camera, while in the second photo, she puts on her best model pout.

This throwback comes after the skincare entrepreneur celebrated New Year's Eve in Aspen with her husband, Justin Bieber, and friends Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou. Just a day prior to her throwback, the star posted a photo dump of her Colorado getaway with the caption, "Holiday Dump ❄️☀️ best times. best friends. Happy New Year ✨✨🤍."

In that photo dump, fans got a peek into how the A-listers rang in 2023; scenic mountain ranges, donuts, adorable snow gear, cuddles with the dogs and, of course, some high-fashion looks — like, the black exposed thong dress she wore with Moon Boots during a night dancing with friends.

Kylie got in on the New Year's Eve fun by showing off her singing skills for her friends. As the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, waited for the clock to strike midnight, she sang, "It's coming, it's coming, yeah," before bursting into laughter alongside Kendall in a video shared on Instagram by KardashianClips.