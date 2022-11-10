Lifestyle Style Hailey Bieber Wore a Packable Puffer Jacket from the Reliable Brand You Probably Have Hanging in Your Closet It was part of her casual grocery-shopping-with-the-husband outfit By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 10, 2022 09:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Like most models, Hailey Bieber is often spotted in flashy labels like Balenciaga, Prada, and The Row. But she actually mixes in relatable brands pretty frequently, too — like earlier this week, when she stepped out in one of her classic designer-meets-department-store ensembles. The Rhode founder, 25, kept things casual while grocery shopping with husband Justin Bieber in Los Angeles. For the everyday errand, Bieber wore low-rise Levi's jeans, a $345 chocolate brown sweater, a ribbed knit beanie, Adidas Samba sneakers (a recent celeb-worn style), a $2,650 Bottega Veneta purse, and a black puffer jacket from The North Face. While her handbag isn't budget-friendly, to say the least, Bieber's outerwear choice is one we can totally relate to. The North Face has consistently delivered durable and comfortable coats for decades — and Bieber's exact black puffer jacket is no exception. Nordstrom Buy It! The North Face Nuptse 1996 Packable Quilted Down Jacket, $320; nordstrom.com and rei.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Bieber's The North Face puffer jacket, based on a retro 1996 silhouette, features a quilted design, exterior and interior pockets, and can be folded into a pouch for easy packing. It's also available in fuschia and blue at Nordstrom and teal, green, yellow, and coral at REI. Although $320 is definitely not chump change, The North Face jackets last many years of wear, so you're getting your money's worth by investing in a sure-to-be staple that's built to last. But if you want to spend less, there's a packable puffer vest version of Bieber's black coat that's $100 cheaper. Nordstrom Buy It! The North Face Nuptse 1996 Packable 700-Fill Power Down Vest, $220; nordstrom.com This puffer vest from the brand is even more affordable at $139, and if you prefer a hooded puffer jacket to keep you extra toasty, this cropped pick resembles Bieber's coat and is less than $200. Go classic with black, cream, or tan, or stand out in rusty red. Nordstrom Buy It! The North Face Hydrenalite Hooded Down Jacket, $199; nordstrom.com Everyone needs a staple puffer jacket in their fall and winter closet, and few brands make them as well as The North Face. It's no wonder why a slew of stars like Jennifer Garner and Kendall Jenner turn to the brand for trusty cold weather pieces, too. Snag a The North Face puffer jacket or vest now before we're in the thick of winter and sizes are sold out. Nordstrom Buy It! The North Face Aconcagua Down Vest, $139; nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Cozy Boots and Slippers from the Brand Hollywood Wears on Repeat Are Up to 66% Off at This Under-the-Radar Sale The Best Holiday Movies Amazon Prime Members Can Stream for Free Nordstrom Has Thousands of Early Black Friday Deals Available Right Now — Here Are the 45 Best