Hailey Bieber Wore a Packable Puffer Jacket from the Reliable Brand You Probably Have Hanging in Your Closet

It was part of her casual grocery-shopping-with-the-husband outfit

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer

Published on November 10, 2022 09:00 PM

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen on November 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Like most models, Hailey Bieber is often spotted in flashy labels like Balenciaga, Prada, and The Row. But she actually mixes in relatable brands pretty frequently, too — like earlier this week, when she stepped out in one of her classic designer-meets-department-store ensembles.

The Rhode founder, 25, kept things casual while grocery shopping with husband Justin Bieber in Los Angeles. For the everyday errand, Bieber wore low-rise Levi's jeans, a $345 chocolate brown sweater, a ribbed knit beanie, Adidas Samba sneakers (a recent celeb-worn style), a $2,650 Bottega Veneta purse, and a black puffer jacket from The North Face.

While her handbag isn't budget-friendly, to say the least, Bieber's outerwear choice is one we can totally relate to. The North Face has consistently delivered durable and comfortable coats for decades — and Bieber's exact black puffer jacket is no exception.

Hailey Bieber The North Face Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom

Buy It! The North Face Nuptse 1996 Packable Quilted Down Jacket, $320; nordstrom.com and rei.com

Bieber's The North Face puffer jacket, based on a retro 1996 silhouette, features a quilted design, exterior and interior pockets, and can be folded into a pouch for easy packing. It's also available in fuschia and blue at Nordstrom and teal, green, yellow, and coral at REI.

Although $320 is definitely not chump change, The North Face jackets last many years of wear, so you're getting your money's worth by investing in a sure-to-be staple that's built to last. But if you want to spend less, there's a packable puffer vest version of Bieber's black coat that's $100 cheaper.

Hailey Bieber The North Face Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom

Buy It! The North Face Nuptse 1996 Packable 700-Fill Power Down Vest, $220; nordstrom.com

This puffer vest from the brand is even more affordable at $139, and if you prefer a hooded puffer jacket to keep you extra toasty, this cropped pick resembles Bieber's coat and is less than $200. Go classic with black, cream, or tan, or stand out in rusty red.

Hailey Bieber The North Face Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom

Buy It! The North Face Hydrenalite Hooded Down Jacket, $199; nordstrom.com

Everyone needs a staple puffer jacket in their fall and winter closet, and few brands make them as well as The North Face. It's no wonder why a slew of stars like Jennifer Garner and Kendall Jenner turn to the brand for trusty cold weather pieces, too. Snag a The North Face puffer jacket or vest now before we're in the thick of winter and sizes are sold out.

Hailey Bieber The North Face Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom

Buy It! The North Face Aconcagua Down Vest, $139; nordstrom.com

