Hailey Bieber Can’t Stop Carrying This Chic Handbag (and We Found It on Major Sale at Nordstrom)

We all have that one special handbag we reach for time and time again; it’s the one that fits all of our necessities and looks good with any outfit. Model and newlywed Hailey Bieber seems to have found hers, because in just the past week alone, she’s been spotted carrying the Frida Leather Handbag from Staud on multiple occasions (and with multiple cute outfits to match).

While most celebrity handbags cost more than our monthly rent, Hailey’s structured leather handbag from Staud is one that, surprisingly, won’t break the bank. And that’s not just because we found it on sale for 40 percent off at Nordstrom, either. Staud, the LA-based brand behind Hailey’s go-to piece of arm candy, prides itself on the idea that fashion shouldn’t just empower women, but should also be accessible. Case in point: Its collection of leather handbags, shoes, clothing, and accessories range anywhere from $135 to $595.

It’s this notion, along with its stylish creations, that has captured the hearts (and wallets) of the fashion set, including editors, influencers, and celebrities alike. Hailey Bieber isn’t the only A-lister that’s been spotted rocking Staud — Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Gwenyth Paltrow, Margot Robbie, and Kacey Musgraves (just to name a few!) are all fans of the brand, too.

So if you’re looking to score a chic new handbag from one of the coolest brands in fashion right now — especially while you can shop it for 40 percent off! — we suggest scrolling down and adding Hailey’s beloved Staud handbag to your Nordstrom shopping cart before the sale ends.

Buy It! Staud Frida Leather Handbag, $194.98 (orig. $325); nordstrom.com