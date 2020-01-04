Hailey Baldwin on the Pain of Being 'Torn Apart' on Social Media: 'Breeding Ground for Cruelty'

Hailey Bieber is speaking out about the toxicity of social media, calling platforms like Instagram and Twitter “a breeding ground for cruelty.”

The 23-year-old model opened up on Instagram Friday about the way that negativity on the internet affects her.

“I would say my most favorite part of existing is human connection. I absolutely love connecting with other people, I love finding common interests between me and others, hearing people’s story, I love laughing with others, and I love crying with others. I feel so very very deeply,” the cover girl began her lengthy post.

“My heart explodes with happiness when my friends and family are happy and my heart feels crushed when they are hurting and sad,” she continued. “The reason I say all of this is: because I love to connect, I do my best to expose my heart which means I love freely and I empathize deeply, and because of that I also hurt very easily when I feel like people don’t see my heart and see me for who I am.”

Hailey then explained that “the reason I’m even sharing this, is because Instagram, Twitter etc is SUCH a breeding ground for cruelty towards each other, and because people don’t take the time to connect with each other on an honest level before they resort to hatred, it starts to damage what could be really beautiful human interaction and connection.”

She added that while she could “sit here all day and say the hate doesn’t bug me,” the negativity she encounters online actually does bother her.

“NEWS FLASH: it hurts to be torn apart on the internet!!!” she wrote. “It hurts to be compared to other human beings every single day, it hurts for people to jump to conclusions and make assumptions. It hurts to be called names, and to feel like you don’t measure up to a certain standard.. the list goes on and on.”

Hailey said that the topic is one that “weighs often on my heart,” adding that “it’s important to be honest about how these things affect us mentally and emotionally.”

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

“Hopefully it speaks to someone struggling with the same,” she concluded. “With that being said Happy New Year. Let’s connect more in 2020 :)”

Hailey and husband Justin Bieber rang in the new year together with a sweet smooch.

“Please be my New Years kiss even when I’m 80!!!” Hailey wrote alongside a pair of photos from the couple’s holiday celebrations.

On New Year’s Eve, the model shared dozens of photos and memories that were captured in 2019 on her Instagram Story, including moments from her wedding to Justin.

Neilson Barnard/Getty

“Married my best friend in front of all of our best friends,” she wrote alongside one photo from the pair’s South Carolina nuptials.

2020 will certainly be an eventful year for the duo, as Justin is making his musical comeback with a new album and documentary series.

Justin is “very excited about his comeback,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “His fans have been patiently waiting and he is grateful for his break. With Hailey by his side, he can’t wait to release his new album and tour.”