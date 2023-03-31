Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Abs in Skin-Baring Set as She Celebrates Launch of Rhode Canada: 'Just Wow!'

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is making boss moves in boss lady 'fits.

On Thursday, the model and beauty entrepreneur glammed up for a special evening celebrating the Canada launch of her skincare brand Rhode.

Though Bieber's "glazed" lineup, which now includes a just-debuted passionfruit-scented peptide lip treatment, is packaged in a muted gray aesthetic, she chose to make a colorful statement for the milestone occasion.

Styled by Dani Michelle the 26-year-old rocked a skin-baring, straight-off-the-runway LaQuan Smith set, consisting of a barely-there bandeau top and leggy mini skirt (which, when paired together, showed off the star's toned abs).

A matching maxi coat, gold earrings and sheer Calzedonia tights rounded out her look.

hailey bieber/instagram

She also styled her new short hairdo into a chic side-parted bob.

"@rhode Canada launch dinner 🥹🤍 such an amazing evening with amazing people. Love you Toronto," Bieber captioned the post.

The star and her outfit certainly wowed Khloé Kardashian, who hyped up her gal pal in the comments, writing, "Wow!!! Just wow!" and "Dying!!!!!"

hailey bieber/instagram

Before announcing her business' expansion, Bieber spent some R&R time on a tropical getaway.

In a series of Instagram photos taken during her vacation shared earlier this month, she flashes a big smile while sporting a neon green bikini and bucket hat.

"I'm ready for summer 🌴" she captioned the post.

However, over the course of the past couple of months, Bieber had found herself in the middle of fabricated Internet drama with Selena Gomez, who is the ex girlfriend of her husband Justin Bieber.

In February, fans of the singer, actress and Rare Beauty founder speculated that Hailey and Kylie Jenner had poked fun at Gomez on Instagram, after the latter joked on TikTok video that she had over-laminated her eyebrows.

Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber. Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

On March 24, the "Calm Down" singer, 30, revealed that Hailey personally reached out to her about cyberbullying and attacks she has received in regards to the allegations.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Gomez wrote on her Instagram Story.

"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying," she continued. "I've always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop."

The two's support for one another was extended when fans noticed Hailey had liked Gomez's latest Instagram post. It appeared to be a symbol of continued camaraderie between the stars as they continue to discount any alleged drama that began to circulate on the Internet recently.