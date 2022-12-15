Hailey Bieber Shows Off Bikini Body with Joke T-Shirt While Getting Her Glam Done

The oversized white tee, which featured an image of a crochet-style pink bikini, garnered nostalgia for tropical gift shops everywhere

By
Published on December 15, 2022 10:34 AM
Hailey Bieber Shows Off Bikini Body in a Joke T-Shirt While Getting Her Makeup Done
Photo: Hailey Bieber/Instagram (2)

Hailey Bieber was in a playful mood on Wednesday, which she showcased with her sassy outfit choice while getting her hair and makeup done.

"Merry Christmas?" the YSL model, 26, captioned as she posed in a bikini T-shirt on her Instagram page, trading out a basic getting ready robe for the playful piece.

The oversized white tee, which featured an image of a crochet-style pink bikini, garnered nostalgia for tropical gift shops. With large, turquoise velcro rollers in her hair, Mrs. Justin Bieber changed position in her photo carousel to highlight the silly shirt's features.

"It's the @kyliecosmetics for me," Kylie Jenner chimed in, in reference to her pal using her products as countless fans weighed in on Bieber's "glowing" skin.

"Why not" Gwyneth Paltrow approved in her comment, while Paris Hilton simply added a heart-eyed emoji.

The beauty entrepreneur celebrated her birthday last month with a similar post (with her real body), but in a sultry selfie of herself wearing nothing but a cropped pink-and-gray baseball T-shirt and a pair of baby pink underwear to match.

Bieber didn't miss out on her renowned "donut glaze" makeup, as fans in this post noted as well, the supermodel appearing blushed and dewy in her selfie as she promoted her new skin line.

The November set was the brand's first new release since the debut of Rhode skin in June, and sold out within hours of its dropping.

"Thank you for the Birthday wishes and love.. hope you love this yummy flavor 🥹🎂🎂🎂💕💖 @rhode," she wrote on Instagram.

