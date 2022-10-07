Hailey Bieber is all about utilizing your right to vote.

The supermodel, 25, stars in a new PSA for I am a voter. — a nonpartisan, nonprofit group that encourages people to vote in yearly elections.

In the video, Bieber tells viewers that "there's time to make sure you're registered to vote and start making your voting plan."

Noting how the general election this year falls on Nov. 8, Bieber reminds those watching that "most Americans can vote earlier than that," before also detailing that there are house seats, senate seats and governor seats up for election, "along with thousands of other state and local positions."

The PSA then issues a call to action for viewers to text VOTER to 26797 to make sure they're registered and ready to vote early or on Nov. 8.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

OBB Media

"I am so excited to be partnering with I am a voter. to encourage everyone to get registered and make their voting plans in advance of the midterms this November," Bieber tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

"There are so many candidates and measures being voted on which will impact millions of lives — especially women's lives — and I hope everyone can take two minutes to make sure they are registered and ready to vote today," she continues.

The star's new campaign comes amid Bieber's longtime commitment to voter education. Her skincare company rhode recently took part in a partnership with I am a voter. Rhode and the Rhode Futures Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting and investing in women and their families by 2023, celebrated National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 20 by encouraging fans to get to the polls.

"There is so much at stake in November: a third of senate seats, all 435 seats in the house, 36 governor seats, and seats in 88 of our 99 state legislative chambers," Mandana Dayani, co-founder of I am a voter., said in a statement. "Midterm elections directly impact all of our day-to-day lives and the issues that matter most to us. We are so grateful for the incredible support we have received from Hailey Bieber, who continues to use her voice and platform to elevate such important causes."

The PSA — which is directed by filmmaker Michael D. Ratner, and produced by his Emmy award-winning full-service production company, OBB Media and its social impact arm, OBB Cares — can be seen on Bieber's YouTube and social channels, as well as in AMC Theaters nationwide starting Friday through Nov 3.