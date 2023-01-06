Hailey Bieber Spills the Details on Her Fave Beauty Tip: 'Literally Never Slept with Makeup On'

The skin care entrepreneur opened up to The Run-Through with Vogue about her beauty secrets

By Zizi Strater
Published on January 6, 2023
Hailey Bieber Street stye
Photo: Getty Images

Hailey Bieber got candid about skin care on the latest The Run-Through with Vogue podcast.

The Rhode founder told Vogue that she has a "disciplined" beauty routine after growing up with a mother and grandmother who were serious about lotions and creams.

Beiber, 26, said in the podcast, "When I was a kid, I can remember, like, getting out of the shower, out of the bath, and then my mom was like, 'you're not leaving this bathroom till I slather you from head to toe in hydration and creams.'"

Because of this hyper fixation on skin care, she was exposed at an early age to cleansing, moisturizing and skin care, which all became became part of her routine very young.

Part of this inherited routine from her mom, Kennya Baldwin, was the practice of washing your makeup off before bed. Bieber said, "I have literally never slept with makeup on ever because I feel like that is like the cardinal sin."

She continued, "No matter what the circumstance is, I'm like, I will find warm water and a washcloth to get this makeup off."

Beiber claimed that having this disciplined routine gets easier with "straight-to-the-point and convenient skin care," which "sparked her philosophy for Rhode."

hailey bieber; rhode beauty
Photography by Stevie Dance

She further explained, "You don't have to have a lot of steps. You don't have to have really expensive, elaborate skincare for it to be a great skincare routine."

Now that Bieber has her own skincare brand, this love of facial products has gone full circle, with the model saying her mother and grandmother "use Rhode now, and they love Rhode."

Beyond cleansing and lotions, part of her beauty routine is just staying healthy — both mentally and physically.

Bieber also explained that "being able to stay on a consistent exercise routine" is essential because "a lot of the times it's less about even just my body, it's more about my mind."

She claimed that sticking to a workout routine also helps keep her stress and anxiety low, which is especially important after the model went through a "mini-stroke" caused by a hole in her heart. The hole is now closed thanks to surgery, but the anxiety caused from the health scare is something Bieber is focused on keeping in check.

