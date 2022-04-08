In Allure's May cover story, the star opened up about leaving some aspects of modeling behind and finding the balance between fame and entrepreneurship

Hailey Bieber Reveals Why She Gave Up Runway Modeling: 'I Don't Want to Feel Bad About Myself'

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is getting candid about her break from the fashion runway.

The model covers the May issue of Allure — out on newsstands April 16 — and gets candid about her decision to step back from certain aspects of the industry.

"I had a really bad experience with a casting director who was very important," Bieber, who has graced catwalks for fashion houses across the globe during her career including Versace, Off-White and Dolce & Gabbana, tells Allure.

"He said something to my agent that just shook my confidence when it came to the runway. I don't want to feel bad about myself in this space because I feel really good about the other work that I do. So why would I even put myself in a position to feel small?"

In the interview, Bieber weighed in on finding balance between her modeling career and life as an entrepreneur, as she recently launched her skincare line Rhode, inspired by her mother and grandmother.

"I just could always remember my mom, as a child, getting [me] out of the bath, drenching me head to toe, just hydration, hydration, hydration, very focused on keeping the skin healthy. It started with my grandmother, she taught my mom, my mom taught me," added Bieber when asked what inspired her to start a skincare line.

Developing the perfect formulas behind the Rhode products took time and a lot of market testing, she shared.

"I was ordering crazy amounts of skin care, trying everything that was expensive to inexpensive to mid-range. And I found that the most tried-and-true stuff were the solidly formulated products that were affordable, where I could tell people kept on going back to, and that's what I kept going back to as well. The initial launch focuses on maintaining the skin's moisture barrier. I've given it to a lot of different makeup artists to try on their clients and I've gotten really good feedback on it," she said.

Bieber is not naive about the competition her brand will encounter from celebrities and others with their own skincare and beauty lines.

"I think that as a team, we are going into it knowing that people are tired of seeing brand after brand after brand from different people and faces and celebrities," Bieber added.