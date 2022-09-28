Hailey Bieber Reveals Truth About Claim She 'Stole' Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber is opening up about her relationship with husband Justin Bieber — and his ex, Selena Gomez.

In an appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the 25-year-old star spoke out about the Internet-stirred drama between the two women, despite both Gomez's and Bieber's past attempts to shut down rumors of ill will on multiple occasions.

"I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that's the end of it," Hailey said about the timeline of her romance with Justin, 28.

While she added that it is "not [her] character to mess with someone's relationship," the model stated that she does understand the heightened attention surrounding her marriage, and how it relates to her husband's past relationships.

"Well I think even for starters, even me talking about him, or talking about our relationship, people will take that and be like, 'all she ever talks about is her relationship with him,'" said Hailey.

"Even something like that, I'm just like, well we are married, and he's a huge part of my life, and obviously people are very interested in our life together."

The model — who recently celebrated four years of marriage with the "Despacito" singer — also spoke out about how she deals with Internet trolls.

"You're not obligated to like me, but I believe that no matter what, there can always be mutual respect between people," she said. "To me that means, you don't have to say anything. You don't have to like me, but you don't have to say anything either."

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Gomez, 30, has seemingly alluded to the drama surrounding the end of her relationship with Justin in the past during an Instagram Live that discussed her song "Look at Her Now."

"I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I'm so grateful. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down," she said after Hailey liked an Instagram post from Elle magazine that featured Gomez as its cover star. "I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone. It doesn't matter what the situation is, if you're my fans don't be rude to anybody, please."